Discarded RCB Player Sends Warning Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 58* off 32 To Rescue His Team

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2025 auction, he was bought for INR 4.2 crore by Punjab Kings. This came as a surprise as RCB didn’t go for the attacking batter despite his contribution to the side over four seasons.

The Aussie had played 52 matches in total for the franchise and scored 1,266 runs at an average of 28.77 at a healthy strike rate of 160. Multiple franchises across the world still consider Maxwell as an asset to their side as he has over 10,000 runs in T20s and can change the face of a match in space of few deliveries.

It was once again evident in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers as the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 58 off 32 balls when the Stars were struggling after being put into bat.

Walking in at No.6 with the score at 60/4 in 9.3 overs, Maxwell clobbered five boundaries and three sixes to take the Stars beyond the 150 mark. He was also supported well by latest Australian Test debutant Beau Webster as the duo added 88 runs in just 51 balls for the fifth wicket as they ended with 156/5 in 20 overs.

Turning point for Glenn Maxwell

It was a big boost in morale for the Stars as they are bottom of the BBL with just four points after seven games. The innings was also a relief for Maxwell, who endured a poor season so far, with just 73 runs from the first five matches.

Maxwell also had to endure a torrid IPL 2024 as he managed a paltry total of 52 runs from nine innings in total and had opted out of the playing XI for the team to accommodate others. It was a colossal difference from his batting exploits from the previous seasons for the side where he had scored 513 runs in IPL 2021, 301 in 2022 and 400 runs in 2023.

He will be hoping to turn things around in the IPL in his second stint with Punjab.

In BBL, Maxwell has been a fixture for the Stars since the 2012-13 season and has scored over 3,000 runs in total, only the fifth player to do in BBL history.

Maxwell’s innings also proved to be a gamechanger as the Stars restricted table toppers Sydney Sixers to 140/9 in 20 overs and win by 16 runs.

