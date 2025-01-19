Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76* off 32 in BBL Clash

He has now struck three consecutive half-centuries

Former RCB star Glenn Maxwell, playing for Melbourne Stars, reminds the team of his talent with a stunning unbeaten 76 off 32 balls in a BBL match against Hobart Hurricanes.

Glenn Maxwell, released by RCB before the IPL 2025 auction, was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 4.20 crore in the auction.

Maxwell’s Explosive Knock Powers Melbourne Stars to 219

In the match against the Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars batted first. Maxwell came in at number 5 with his team at 81-3 in the 11th over. Maxwell then fired a stunning knock of 76* off 32 balls, where he smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 237.50. He helped the Stars post a massive total of 219 runs, which had seemed to be out of reach earlier.

Maxwell, who started this tournament poorly, has now struck three consecutive half-centuries. It is a statement to everyone, especially Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who released him before the IPL 2025 auction. Meanwhile, his new team, the Punjab Kings, will be happy with his performance, since he is expected to be a major player for them in the coming season.

Hobart Hurricanes Under Pressure in the Chase

Melbourne Stars scored 219-5 in 20 overs in the first innings. Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten with 76*, while Beau Webster contributed 51. For Hobart Hurricanes, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, and Mitchell Owen picked up one wicket each.

In reply, at the time of writing, Hobart Hurricanes are 123-7 in 13.3 overs, needing 97 runs from 39 balls. Tim David (19*) and Cameron Gannon are currently at the crease.

