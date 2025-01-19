News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76 off 32 in BBL Clash
News
January 19, 2025 - 4:45 pm

Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76* off 32 in BBL Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He has now struck three consecutive half-centuries

Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76 off 32 in BBL Clash

Former RCB star Glenn Maxwell, playing for Melbourne Stars, reminds the team of his talent with a stunning unbeaten 76 off 32 balls in a BBL match against Hobart Hurricanes.

Glenn Maxwell, released by RCB before the IPL 2025 auction, was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 4.20 crore in the auction.

Also Read: Star Australia Player’s Involvement in Sri Lanka Series in Jeopardy After a Fresh Elbow Injury

Maxwell’s Explosive Knock Powers Melbourne Stars to 219

In the match against the Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars batted first. Maxwell came in at number 5 with his team at 81-3 in the 11th over. Maxwell then fired a stunning knock of 76* off 32 balls, where he smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 237.50. He helped the Stars post a massive total of 219 runs, which had seemed to be out of reach earlier.

Maxwell, who started this tournament poorly, has now struck three consecutive half-centuries. It is a statement to everyone, especially Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who released him before the IPL 2025 auction. Meanwhile, his new team, the Punjab Kings, will be happy with his performance, since he is expected to be a major player for them in the coming season.

Also Read: Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Reason Revealed

Hobart Hurricanes Under Pressure in the Chase

Melbourne Stars scored 219-5 in 20 overs in the first innings. Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten with 76*, while Beau Webster contributed 51. For Hobart Hurricanes, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, and Mitchell Owen picked up one wicket each.

In reply, at the time of writing, Hobart Hurricanes are 123-7 in 13.3 overs, needing 97 runs from 39 balls. Tim David (19*) and Cameron Gannon are currently at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Glenn Maxwell
IPL
IPL 2025
Melbourne Stars
PBKS
Punjab Kings
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Australia have suffered a massive setback as their stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka tour Steve Smith has sustained an elbow injury.

Star Australia Player’s Involvement in Sri Lanka Series in Jeopardy After a Fresh Elbow Injury

He suffered the blow while throwing a ball from the outfield during the rain-curtailed fixture between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, which ended in no result.
News
19/01/2025
Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Reason Revealed

Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Reason Revealed

Sanju Samson, who has played 16 ODIs for India, scored a century in his last ODI against South Africa in December 2023. However, he has not been included in the ODI squad since then.
News
19/01/2025
Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025, Scores 89 in SA20 Clash

Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025, Scores 89 in SA20 Clash

He scored 89 runs off 39 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes at an amazing strike rate of 228.2.
News
19/01/2025

Disagreement Between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma: EXPLAINED Why the Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Got Delayed by 2.5 Hours

Champions Trophy 2025
19/01/2025
State Association President Slams Premier India Cricketer After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

‘Can’t Play Whenever You Like’ – State Association President Slams Premier India Cricketer After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

He led Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last December. However, he chose not to attend the team’s three-day preparatory camp before the 50-over tournament.
News
19/01/2025
India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been announced, and it’s time to form the playing XI from the available personnel.

Strongest India’s Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025

We take a look at the best playing XI possible from the squad announced.
Champions Trophy 2025
18/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy