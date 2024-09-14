Former India pacer removed as Kenya head coach one month after appointment

He was released from his duties via a letter.

In a recent development coming in, a former India pacer, who was appointed as the head coach of the Kenyan Cricket team earlier this year in August has now been removed from his office.

Dodda Ganesh, who played four Test matches and one ODI for India, had a one-year agreement with the Kenyan cricket board but was released from his duties via a letter.

The letter confirming his release was signed by Pearlyne Omami, the Director of Women’s Cricket at Cricket Kenya, on behalf of the board members.

Nation.africa reports that Cricket Kenya’s executive board has determined that Ganesh’s appointment was made incorrectly.

"Under a resolution of the executive board of Cricket Kenya passed on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, and anchored under inter alia Articles 5.9 and 8.4.3 of the Cricket Kenya Constitution, we wish to notify you that the executive board has declined to ratify your appointment as head coach of the men's cricket national team for want of following established procedures," read the aforementioned letter. "Voided the purported contract made on August 7, 2024 between Mr Manoj Patel and yourself. Pursuant to the above, Cricket Kenya is not and shall not be bound by the said purported contract." "You are therefore directed to cease any further engagement or dealings with the men's national cricket team with immediate effect. Any concerns or claims relating to this notice should be channeled to Mr Manoj Patel and any other individuals who irregularly and unprocedurally engaged you in this respect," it concluded.

Kenya Cricket appoints new head coach

Lameck Onyango, a former international player, has been named the new head coach of the Kenya men's cricket team, succeeding Ganesh who left unexpectedly. Onyango will be joined by Joseph Angara, another ex-international player, as his assistant coach.

The new coaching team will start preparing right away for the ICC Division 2 Challenge League, which will be held in Nairobi this September. During the tournament, Kenya will compete against teams from Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Denmark, and Jersey.

Additionally, Nairobi will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B from October 17-26, where Kenya will face off against Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Mozambique, Seychelles, and Gambia.

