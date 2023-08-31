"I don't have an ego" - Mohammed Shami shares opinion on bowling with new ball or old ball

Shami openly conveyed his willingness to take up the responsibility of bowling with the seasoned ball and expressed no hesitance if the situation demands him to do so,

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami has gained popularity for his dual capability in swinging the cricket ball, proficiently manipulating it in both outswing and inswing directions. This skill of his remains potent whether he wields the pristine new ball or the weathered old ball.

In anticipation of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, Shami openly conveyed his willingness to take up the responsibility of bowling with the seasoned ball. He expressed no hesitance if the situation demands him to do so, especially if his fellow pacemen Bumrah and Siraj have already taken charge with the lustrous white ball in the One Day Internationals.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shami offered to share his insights on the high-stakes tournament and said, “There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don’t think that there is any difficulty in any ball.”

Mohammed Shami is confident India's morale will be boosted with Jasprit Bumrah's return

“It all depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I’m always on. I don’t have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play. There is only one goal, to go and give our 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100%. So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan,” he added.

Commenting on the influential presence of Bumrah, Shami emphasized that the mere existence of Bumrah within the team's ranks substantially elevates the collective morale. This surge in team spirit becomes particularly pivotal as the team braces itself for a significant event like the upcoming World Cup.

