Ebadot Hossain in doubt for World Cup, to go under the knife for ACL injury

Ebadot sustained the injury during the third ODI against Afghanistan at home last month. The initial severity of the injury was not significant and he was included in Bangladesh's roster for the Asia Cup earlier this month.

Bangladesh's fast bowler, Ebadot Hossain is slated to undergo knee surgery which casts uncertainty on his availability for the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled for October-November in India. The surgical procedure is scheduled to be performed at Cromwell Hospital in London later today (August 30). This timeline allows Ebadot slightly over a month to achieve a full recovery from his left ACL injury, which forced him to miss the Asia Cup. Typically, it takes approximately six weeks for an athlete to resume activity following an ACL surgery.

Dr. Debashis Chowdhury, the senior physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), refrained from specifying the exact duration for Ebadot's rehabilitation but emphasized the imperative nature of the surgical procedure. He said in a press statement, "Ebadot consulted a knee specialist in London this week. Upon extensive review of his condition, it was decided that Ebadot would undergo a left ACL reconstruction and meniscal repair."

"At this stage, we are not in a position to provide further details including the rehab process and expected timeframe for recovery. However, we are fully committed to helping and supporting the player in every way possible in his journey towards returning to cricket," the doctor added.

Ebadot Hossain has been pivotal in the Bangladesh bowling lineup since his foray

Ebadot sustained the injury during the third ODI against Afghanistan at home last month. The initial severity of the injury was not significant, a belief that persisted even when Ebadot was initially included in Bangladesh's roster for the Asia Cup earlier this month. However, he was subsequently removed from the squad upon recognizing the need for medical attention. As a replacement, Tanzim Hasan was named by the selectors.

ALSO READ: 'Batting in India is much more difficult' - Rohit quashes home and away debate

Before his injury, Ebadot stood out as one of the prominent bowlers in Bangladesh's white-ball lineup. His commendable record of securing 22 wickets at an average of 22.90 since his ODI debut in August of the previous year has positioned him as the leading wicket-taker in this format for his team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.