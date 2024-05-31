England pacer handed three-month ban for betting on cricket

One of England’s young and exciting players has been banned for three months for placing bets on cricket games.

He has played for England in other two formats, having featured in 13 ODIs and three T20Is in his short international career so far.

One of England’s young and exciting players has been banned for three months for placing bets on cricket games. The pacer accepted the charges of breaching the regulations on gambling in cricket.

The concerned player is the lanky pacer from Durham, Brydon Carse, who placed bets on as many as 303 in Durham matches between 2017 and 2019. While he wasn’t involved in any kind of match-fixing, Carse breached the regulations around gambling in cricket, leading to suspension.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) published an official announcement with a statement about the gambling charges on Carse.

"We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket. We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case. He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities. We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."

Brydon Carse ruled out of the English summer

Initially, Brydon Carse was expected to make his Test debut for England this summer against the West Indies, but this ban has ruled him out of any cricketing action this English summer. However, despite the suspension, he will retain his England contract of two years.

After James Anderson’s retirement, England will look to build for an away Ashes next year, and Carse is expected to be among the scheme of things. He is a tall pacer, with the attributes to succeed on bouncy decks of Australia by hurrying the batters with his pace and bounce, making him an exciting prospect.

Some substantial breaking news, for England and Durham fans: Brydon Carse has been banned from cricket for three months (16 months in total, 13 suspended) for placing 303 bets on cricket between 2017 and 2019. Story on @TelegraphSport imminently — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) May 31, 2024

He has snared 15 wickets at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 39 in 13 ODI innings. In T20Is, Carse has 4 wickets at 12 balls apiece in three outings.

