PAK vs ENG: England smash records in blockbuster Bazball show

Four of England’s top five scored hundreds.

England produced a stunning show on the opening day of the first of three Tests against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday, December 1, dominating the hosts in an effort of 506/4 in 75 overs by stumps after skipper Ben Stokes won the toss. Having outclassed New Zealand, India and South Africa during the home summer earlier this year with their newly adopted “Bazball” brand of cricket, inspired by head coach Brendon McCullum, England excelled with that approach on their first Test outing in Pakistan since 2005-06.

Most runs on day 1

England became the first side to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test, with Zak Crawley (122 off 111), Ben Duckett (107 off 110), Ollie Pope (108 off 104) and Harry Brook (101* off 81) being the chief contributors. The previous record belonged to Australia, who had smashed 494/6 on the opening day against South Africa in Sydney in 1910. Pakistan used as many as six bowling options but each went at over 5.60 runs an over, with England's innings progressing at 6.75. Skipper Stokes was unbeaten on 35 off 15 with six fours and a six during a blistering stay.

A historic day of a historic Test 🤩



England's first Test in Pakistan in 17 years and they create a Test record on day 1 👏👏👏#PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/smcGYKSwHB — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 1, 2022



Quickest double-century stand

Openers Crawley and Duckett added 233 in 35.4 overs, the 200-run stand coming off just 30.1 overs after the team hundred had been brought in mere 13.5 overs in the morning. It is the fastest double-century stand in Test cricket. It is the only third 200-run opening stand in Test cricket that has come at an over run-a-ball, the previous instances being Joe Burns and David Warner (6.29 runs per over v New Zealand in 2015) and Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers (6.22 runs per over v Zimbabwe in 2005).

Six fours in an over

Playing in just his second Test, Harry Brook smashed spinner Saud Shakeel for six fours in an over and raced to his maiden hundred in the format off just 80 balls. The six fours came in the 68th over of the innings, with Shakeel’s part-time left-arm spin disappearing to all parts in a stunning assault. The other instances of six fours in an over in Tests are Sandeep Patil v Bob Willis in 1982, Chris Gayle v Matthew Hoggard in 2004, Ramnaresh Sarwan v Munaf Patel in 2006 and Sanath Jayasuriya vs James Anderson in 2007 were the other instances. Willis' over against Patil consisted of a no-ball, making it 25 runs off 6.

Six consecutive fours in Tests



Sanath Jayasuriya v James Anderson

Ramnaresh Sarwan v Munaf Patel

Chris Gayle v Matthew Hoggard

Harry Brook v Saud Shakeel#PAKvENG #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/YfAznZruSc — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 1, 2022

Most runs in the first over for England

The runs flowed right from the first over of the day, with Crawley striking three fours and managing a brace off right-arm quick Naseem Shah. The 14 runs scored are now the most for England in the first over of a Test innings.

Four centuries on day one

Four of England’s top-five batters scored hundreds on Day 1, a record for the opening day of a Test, with each reaching the milestone at a brisk pace. Crawley struck 21 fours in his 122 off 111, while Duckett smashed 15. Ollie Pope’s 108 off 104 featured 14 fours, and young Brook has struck 14 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 81-ball stay thus far.