England vs India T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch ENG vs IND T20Is Live on TV in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

England and India will face-off in three T20Is and as many ODIs over the next 11 days, with the first T20I to be played in Southampton on Thursday, July 7.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is primed for a return after having missed the Edgbaston Test

England have made a glorious start to their home summer, having won each of their four Tests in a resounding manner, with the most recent coming against India at Edgbaston to square the series 2-2. The limited-overs side meanwhile, whitewashed Netherlands in a three-match ODI series, and notched up a world-record ODI total of 498/4 while at it.

Much like the Test setup, the limited-overs side too, begins its new chapter under Jos Buttler with Eoin Morgan - the pioneer of England’s white-ball rise and the 2019 World Cup winner - calling it quits from international cricket last month.

That's that for the Pataudi Trophy that begin in August 2021 ✌️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3qnZFz447c — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 5, 2022



India meanwhile, would be pleased with the return of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the Edgbaston Test after having tested positive for Covid-19 last week. All-format regulars Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer too, will return to the fold after the T20I series opener at The Rose Bowl on Thursday. They defeated Ireland 2-0 in a fairly closely contested series in Dublin last month, with impressive performances from young guns Deepak Hooda and Umran Malik among others. Wins in practice games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire recently also presented great signs with notable individual performances.

India tour of England 2022 T20Is: Complete ENG vs IND T20I series schedule - Date and Time

1st T20I - The Rose Bowl, Southampton - Thursday, July 7, 10:30pm IST

2nd T20I - Edgbaston, Birmingham - Saturday, July 9, 7pm IST

3rd T20I - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - Sunday, July 19, 7pm IST

When and Where to watch England vs India T20I series 2022 LIVE on TV?

The matches can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will telecast the matches in English, while the Hindi stream can be viewed on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The regional feed has also been made available on Sony Ten 4.

The matches will be broadcasted by the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.

England vs India T20I series 2022 Live Streaming details

Live Streaming for the England vs India T20Is will be available on SONY LIV platform in India, and on the Sky Go app in the UK.

England vs India 2022 T20I series: ENG vs IND complete T20I squad lists

India squad

1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

England squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matt Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey