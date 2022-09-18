England Women vs India Women ODI Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ENG W vs IND W LIVE on TV in India, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Date, Time and All you need to know

India Women will take on England Women in a three-match ODI series, beginning Sunday, September 18 at the County Ground, Hove.

England Women took the T20I series 2-1.

After having secured a 2-1 win in the three-match T20I series, England Women will now take on India in as many ODIs, beginning with the first game at the County Ground, Hove on Sunday, September 18.

The two teams have faced off 73 times in the format till date, and England boast a 40-31 edge, with two games ending in no result. The last ODI between the two sides was played during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand earlier this year, wherein England defeated India by four wickets during their run to the final.

The series will serve as a farewell to legendary India quick Jhulan Goswami, who has decided to draw curtains on a highly accomplished international career. England, meanwhile, will be led by Amy Jones, as was the case in the T20I series, with Heather Knight out with injury and Nat Sciver having taken a break to focus on her mental health.

Here’s everything you need to know about England Women vs India Women ODI series:

India Women tour of England 2022: England Women vs India Women ODIs schedule

1st ODI - Sunday, September 18, Central County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - Wednesday, September 21, Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence, 5:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - Saturday, September 24, Lord’s, London, 3:30 PM IST

Where to watch England Women vs India Women ODIs LIVE on TV

The matches will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India

In the United Kingdom, the matches will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket.

England Women vs India Women ODIs Live Streaming details

The three-match ODI series can be live streamed on the Sony Liv website or app.

England Women vs India Women ODIs: Complete squads lists

England Women

Amy Jones (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

