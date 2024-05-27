Eoin Morgan: India are the strongest team for the T20 World Cup 2024

While India haven’t won any ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013, they always go into any event as favourites.

While India haven’t won any ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013, they always go into any event as favourites. It’s because of the experience and quality of their squad in every ICC tournament, for they possess the best players in the world.

Unfortunately, luck hasn’t favoured India in plenty of crucial moments, leading to defeats in knockout stages one after another. As the T20 World Cup 2024 beckons, the talks around India’s squad are gaining decibels again, with several experts labelling them favourites.

Former World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, also chose India as the team to go all the way through in the T20 World Cup 2024. Talking to Sky Sports, he highlighted the depth of India’s squad, making them a side to beat in the event.

“For me, the strongest side, even with injuries throughout the tournament, is India. Their strength in depth is absolutely incredible at the moment. We’re talking about the players who have missed out on the squad of 15 because of the quality they possess. They haven’t won it since that first World Cup back in 2007.”

India can beat anybody quite well: Eoin Morgan

Adding to his point, Eoin Morgan picked India as the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2024. He feels if India play to their potential, they can beat any side in the event.

“They (India) are favourites for me. The quality that they have on paper - if they produce it, I think they can beat anybody quite well in the tournament.”

Eoin Morgan says India are 'without doubt' the strongest side going into the T20 World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hGswYKHjLP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 27, 2024

As India go into another ICC tournament, the hopes of fans are bound to rise, for they are eager to see them end their trophy drought. The team has come close to winning numerous ICC programs but ended up falling short every time abruptly.

The wounds of World Cup 2023 won’t fade anytime soon, and the best way to provide some relief to themselves and the fans would be by winning the T20 World Cup 2024. While it won’t mitigate the pain of that heartbreaking defeat on 19 November 2023, the fans and players will have something to cherish as they try to move on.

