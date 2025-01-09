News
Gautam Gambhir
News
January 9, 2025 - 3:50 pm

‘Doesn’t Do What He Says’: Former India Player Blasts Gautam Gambhir for ‘Hypocrisy’ After BGT Loss

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He also confirmed of a rift between Rohit and Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as the coach of the Indian team, the Men in Blue has suffered some unfavourable outcomes, with the latest coming with the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) loss.

The first letdown was when Sri Lanka registered their first bilateral ODI series win over India since 1997 back in August last year.

It was then followed by India’s first-ever Test series whitewash at home as New Zealand outclassed the hosts 3-0 in November.

To make things worse, India also ended up relinquishing the BGT, which they had retained for almost close to a decade.

In the aftermath of such horror show, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary blasted Gambhir for being a ‘hypocrite’.

Speaking in an interview with News18 Bangla, Tiwary opened up and said,

“Gautam Gambhir is a hypocrite. He doesn’t do what he says. The captain is from Mumbai, Abhishek Nayar is from Mumbai. Rohit has been pushed to the forefront by them to deal with all the issues.”

ALSO READ: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Won’t Be Able To Play County Cricket Ahead of England Tour

Manoj Tiwary asks pressing questions

Manoj Tiwary also criticized both Morne Morkel and Abhishek Nayar, the bowling and the batting coaches respectively since India failed in both departments during the recent BGT.

Apart from Bumrah, no other bowler had looked really lethal while India’s star-studded batting lineup failed to get going barring a few inspirational displays from India’s youngsters.

“What is the use of a bowling coach? Whatever the coach says he will agree. Morne Morkel came from Lucknow Super Giants. Abhishek Nayar was at Kolkata Knight Riders with Gambhir and the Indian head coach has a comfort zone with him,” Tiwary added.

Manoj Tiwary also confirmed the speculations about a strained relationship between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. He raised concerns about how the two could collaborate effectively given their differing approaches to leadership.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir
Manoj Tiwary

