Former Mumbai Indians Player Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

This was his third five-wicket haul in the current Ranji campaign

Shams Mulani, who played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season, unfortunately went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, he gave a resounding response to the snub by taking a magnificent six-wicket haul in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semis. Playing for Mumbai against Vidarbha, Mulani’s efforts restricted Vidarbha to a second-inning score of 292 as Mumbai now chase a 406-run target to win on the final day and secure a spot in the Ranji Final.

Mulani bowled 44 overs which included 9 maidens. Speaking about his victims, he got the wickets of in-form and dangerous Karun Nair alongside Danish Malewar on Day 3. Four of his wickets came on Day 4 which included half-centurion Akshay Wadkar, before cleaning up the rest of the Vidarbha tail.

Mulani also contributed with a couple of scalps in Vidarbha’s first innings as well.

Shams Mulani boasts impressive stats in domestic cricket

With an impressive performance of eight wickets in this match, Mulani has swiftly climbed to a remarkable tally of 234 scalps from just 50 First-Class matches. This outstanding achievement marks his 16th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, showcasing his consistency and dominance as a bowler.

Additionally, Mulani has secured 12 four-wicket hauls, further underlining his ability to deliver impactful performances.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Shams Mulani has been in exceptional form, claiming 44 wickets across 9 matches at an impressive average of 23.52. His contributions have been pivotal for his team, and his ability to take wickets at crucial moments has made him a standout performer in the tournament.

This match also saw him secure his third five-wicket haul in the current Ranji campaign, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable and effective bowlers in domestic cricket.

