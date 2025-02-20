News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Former Mumbai Indians Player Shams Mulani Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis
news
Last updated: February 20, 2025

Former Mumbai Indians Player Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This was his third five-wicket haul in the current Ranji campaign

Former Mumbai Indians Player Shams Mulani Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

Shams Mulani, who played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season, unfortunately went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, he gave a resounding response to the snub by taking a magnificent six-wicket haul in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semis. Playing for Mumbai against Vidarbha, Mulani’s efforts restricted Vidarbha to a second-inning score of 292 as Mumbai now chase a 406-run target to win on the final day and secure a spot in the Ranji Final.

Mulani bowled 44 overs which included 9 maidens. Speaking about his victims, he got the wickets of in-form and dangerous Karun Nair alongside Danish Malewar on Day 3. Four of his wickets came on Day 4 which included half-centurion Akshay Wadkar, before cleaning up the rest of the Vidarbha tail.

Mulani also contributed with a couple of scalps in Vidarbha’s first innings as well.

ALSO READ:

Shams Mulani boasts impressive stats in domestic cricket

With an impressive performance of eight wickets in this match, Mulani has swiftly climbed to a remarkable tally of 234 scalps from just 50 First-Class matches. This outstanding achievement marks his 16th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, showcasing his consistency and dominance as a bowler.

Additionally, Mulani has secured 12 four-wicket hauls, further underlining his ability to deliver impactful performances.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Shams Mulani has been in exceptional form, claiming 44 wickets across 9 matches at an impressive average of 23.52. His contributions have been pivotal for his team, and his ability to take wickets at crucial moments has made him a standout performer in the tournament.

This match also saw him secure his third five-wicket haul in the current Ranji campaign, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable and effective bowlers in domestic cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Shams Mulani

Related posts

Pakistan Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s woes continue; Champions Trophy 2025 Hosts Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has pleaded guilty.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

England Legend Hails This India Player as ‘Strength of ODI Side’, Comments on India’s Starting XI vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Former England skipper reacts on India's playing XI for their Champions trophy opener against Bangladesh.
6:03 pm
Sreejita Sen

Mohammed Shami Achieves Landmark Feat in Champions Trophy 2025; Becomes Fastest To Reach 200 ODI Wickets

6:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.
4:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Every child here wants to see them in action, but their tantrums just don’t end’: Pakistan Legend Criticises India’s Decision

Former spinner takes a dig at Team India for not traveling to Pakistan.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Gives Big Update on Star Pacer’s Fitness Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Bangladesh

She provided the details during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
4:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy