Former Mumbai Indians star slams maiden First Class triple ton

Notably, the five-time IPL winners had let go of the promising batter ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

A former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter is looking in sensational form ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Brought in as a replacement player ahead of IPL 2022 for a price of INR 20 lakhs, the five-time IPL winners let go off the promising batter ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Young and dynamic Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs reached a milestone earlier today after scoring the first triple-century of his first-class career.

Stubbs along Matthew Breetzke (188) put on 473 runs for the EP Warriors’ third wicket before the KZN Inland Tuskers finally broke the partnership, in a fixture in the South Africa's domestic league.

Both batters would have been frustrated to leave the field at 11am when play was stopped for bad light in Pietermaritzburg.

Breetzke lasted just two balls after the players returned to the field a couple of hours later but Stubbs went on to reach 300 and was 302* off 372 balls when bad light struck again. His previous highest score in first-class cricket was 132.

Tristan Stubbs you immensely talented individual 🔥🔥



TRIPLE CENTURY 🔥#4Dayseries pic.twitter.com/c026skD3DK — Werner (@Werries_) February 22, 2024

Tristan Stubbs will ply his trade for a different team in IPL 2024

Interestingly, Stubbs was picked up the Delhi Capitals franchise for a fee of INR 50 lakhs for the upcoming edition and Mumbai Indians might feel they have missed a good option there.

In his debut season, the Proteas played just two games and scored two runs. In 2023, he was retained by Mumbai Indians but once again struggled to break into the playing eleven.

The middle-order batter played two games in IPL 2023, scoring 25 runs at a strike-rate of less than 81. Overall, he has played 59 T20s so far and has scored over 1100 runs with the help of four half-centuries.

