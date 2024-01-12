Ex-RCB player smashes Shaheen Afridi for 24 runs in one over

RCB might be disappointed for letting go of the Kiwi batter who is making some noise in the shortest format.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did a major overhaul in their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They let go as many as 11 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and were among the most active teams in the IPL 2024 auction. However, they might be disappointed for letting go of a Kiwi batter who is making some noise in the shortest format.

He was picked by the franchise in IPL 2022 mega-auction after already roping him in as an injury replacement for Josh Phillipe in IPL 2021. However, he didn't feature in any game over the seasons and was finally released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Surprisingly, he went unsold.

In the ongoing T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan, New Zealand's Finn Allen smashed Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi for 24 runs in one over during the series opener in Auckland.

During the third over, Allen's onslaught unfolded. The right-handed batter started off the over with a powerful six, followed by a sequence of three consecutive fours – two directed towards mid-off and one at short-fine.

Allen notched another six over long-on on the penultimate delivery, accumulating a total of 24 runs off Afridi. This over marked Afridi's most expensive in T20Is.

Finn Allen, Williamson, Mitchell propel Kiwis to a staggering total

Finn Allen showcased an impressive performance, scoring 35 runs from 15 balls, inclusive of three sixes and an equal number of boundaries. The New Zealand captain Kane Williamson contributed with a quickfire 57 off 42 deliveries before succumbing to Abbas Afridi, who dismissed both Allen and Williamson.

Daryl Mitchell added to the batting spectacle by smashing 61 runs off 27 balls, featuring four sixes and an equivalent number of boundaries. His innings concluded with a dismissal by Shaheen Afridi but not before propelling the score to a towering total of 226-8.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: CSK's most expensive IPL 2024 recruit smashes whirlwind fifty in T20I against Pakistan

The Men in Green are in pursuit of their first T20I series victory in New Zealand since 2017/18, where they emerged winners with a 2-1 scoreline. The previous T20I series between the two teams concluded in a 2-2 draw.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.