Star IPL captain set to return to international T20I team after three-year break

As the World Cup 2023 ends, the teams have started preparing for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA. The tournament will consist of 20 teams, and they will be divided into four groups. It will be a historic event in numerous ways.

England are the reigning champions of the T20 World Cup. They defeated Pakistan in the final last year to win their second T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the semifinal, the English side defeated India by ten wickets to shatter their hopes.

While England are a strong team, it won’t be easy for them to defend their title this time around, given the other teams are formidable as well. Moreover, T20 is a fickle format, and it means any team can defeat any team on their day. South Africa’s defeat to the Netherlands last edition was a perfect example, as it crashed the hopes of the qualification for the Proteas.

There will be numerous quality players gracing the field in the event next year. The quality of cricket will also be high, with the teams giving their everything to clinch the title. Overall, the tournament is expected to be a viewers’ treat, as such events always produce some memorable moments that are remembered for a lifetime.

Star IPL captain set to return to the national team for the T20 World Cup

Similarly, South Africa will also look to leave no stone unturned in their preparations, even if it means recalling the players who haven't played the format for a while now. Along the same lines, Faf du Plessis has given an indication that he might return to the national setup for the showpiece event next year.

“I believe that I can return to international cricket as well,” stated Faf du Plessis in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. “We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach. Watch this space.”

While talking about working on his fitness, Faf, who last played a T20I in 2020, revealed that he has been working hard on his body. He also admitted that after getting older, he has to be more careful and work harder.

“I do a lot of hard work to ensure I look after my body to be able to play this brilliant game we love so much. When you do get a little bit older, you have to make sure you put in the work. Otherwise, the hamstring and other body parts do not work that well. There is a lot of fast running and a lot of stuff to make sure that level where you can play against the best players in the world.”

