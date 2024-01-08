Faf du Plessis talks of imbibing lessons from another IPL captain

Faf du Plessis is all set to guide the Joburg Super Kings to their maiden SA20 title in the upcoming season, slated to kickstart in just a few days from January 10. The star Proteas batter led the side through a fantastic league-stage campaign in the inaugural edition of the SA20 last year. With six wins and three losses, they finished second in the points table and advanced to the semis. However, their journey was halted in the semifinals by defending champions South Eastern Cape, who defeated them by 14 runs.

Speaking about his captaincy style on SA20 2024 captain's day, Faf du Plessis talked about MS Dhoni’s impact on his leadership skills. He emphasized the importance of remaining calm in tough situations, just like Dhoni did.

According to du Plessis, this quality has helped him become a better leader too. Joburg Super Kings are owned by the same owners as Chennai Super Kings.

Faf shares the insights he gained from MS Dhoni and CSK dressing room

"It was just great to be part of the CSK dressing room under MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming.It was great to see how the 'Big Dogs' got things done. MS is 'Captain Cool' and he was calm under pressure. I've taken that lesson to my captaincy as well," the Proteas said.

The dynamic South African batter has had a long-standing association with the franchise for almost a decade (2011 to 2021), barring 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was suspended. However, ahead of the mega-auction in IPL 2022, CSK decided to let go of one of their most loyal custodians. In the 90 matches he played for CSK, du Plessis has amassed 2654 runs at an average close to 30.

He was eventually picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the auction for a heft sum of INR 7 crore.

