"He got robbed" - Fans lash out as Sai Sudarshan departs after controversial no-ball in ACC Emerging Asia Cup Final

Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in the ongoing final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between India A and Pakistan A has triggered a significant debate on various social media platforms.

In the ninth over of the run-cahse, Sudharsan gave a catch to wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris off the bowling of Arshad Iqbal. Although there was some contention as the ball appeared to touch Sudharsan's bat before reaching the wicketkeeper, the on-field umpires halted the India A opener to review for a possible front-foot no-ball. It was a close call, but ultimately, the third umpire upheld the bowler's appeal, and Sudharsan was declared out.

On social media, fans expressed their belief that Arshad Iqbal had overstepped and some contended that the benefit of doubt should have been given to the batter. Here are some of the top reactions:

Pakistan post a formidable total

Earlier, India A skipper Yash Dhull chose to field first after winning the toss against Pakistan A. In a previous encounter between the two teams during the group stage, India A had bowled out Pakistan A for a mere 205 runs.

However, this time, Pakistan A's batters displayed better preparedness and put up a formidable total of 352 runs in 50 overs. Tayyab Tahir played brilliantly, scoring a century for the team, while opening batters Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub contributed with half-centuries each. India A's bowler Riyan Parag was impressive, taking figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

Chasing a target of 353 to win the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final, the opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma provided India A with a strong start, putting together a partnership of 64 runs in 8.2 overs.

