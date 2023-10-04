Fans decide the greatest World Cup moment, and it's not that MS Dhoni's six

While it was initially believed that MS Dhoni’s iconic six to end the 28-year-long drought for the Indian team would win the poll comprehensively, it hasn’t been the case shockingly.

The ICC conducted a two-week-long online voting to find the greatest World Cup moment ever ahead of the World Cup 2023. The poll started on 14 September and comprised 32 best moments from the event over the years on the World Cup’s official website. Cricket viewers and fans from all around the globe took part in the online voting and expressed their opinions via their votes.

After two weeks of intense voting and competition, the results are finally out, and to surprise everyone, it’s not the obvious one. While it was initially believed that MS Dhoni’s iconic six to end the 28-year-long drought for the Indian team would win the poll comprehensively, it hasn’t been the case shockingly.

It’s hard to believe that Dhoni hasn’t won the poll for numerous reasons. The biggest reason is his popularity and fan following, as well as the number of voters from India. MS Dhoni has a cult following, and his fanbase is large enough to make their idol, MS Dhoni, win any poll in the world, irrespective of the context.

Hence, Dhoni’s six in Wankhede on 2nd April was deemed to win the poll easily. His case strengthened further when it reached the final of the voting round. However, the fans have distinct opinions this time around, as Dhoni’s maximum has lost one of the rare polls in the world.

Jonty Rhodes’ brilliant run-out pips MS Dhoni’s iconic six to win the poll

Jonty Rhodes, arguably the greatest fielder ever, has won the poll of the greatest World Cup moment ever for his brilliant run-out in the 1992 World Cup against Pakistan. Jonty’s flying run-out was against MS Dhoni’s maximum in the final round of the online voting. Shockingly, MS Dhoni lost the poll to put Jonty’s name in the greatest-ever World Cup moment.

Jonty Rhodes' outrageous bit of fielding in the 1992 @cricketworldcup was voted as the Greatest Moment in the history of the men's tournament! 👏



Details 👉 https://t.co/r4ib8tzEKX pic.twitter.com/KU6NfZwgT3 — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2023

Jonty Rhodes effected a breathtaking run-out in the 1992 World Cup at The Gabba to send back the legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was looking in ominous touch. Inzamam was in terrific form throughout that tournament and was batting on 48 in the chase against South Africa.

The Pakistan captain @ImranKhanPTI and @Inzamam08 dished out an inspiring partnership against @ProteasMenCSA during the group stage match of @cricketworldcup 1992 at Brisbane. @TheRealPCB were cruising but Jonty Rhodes came up with a run out that made him a legend.… pic.twitter.com/ByyCwtOice — FC MP (@sambayorker) September 27, 2023

While attempting a quick single, Inzamam-ul-Haq had to rush back, but Jonty Rhodes quickly grabbed the ball and made an airborne dive to crash the stumps and send back a dangerous-looking Inzamam-ul-Haq. It was an unbelievable effort from Rhodes, and his athleticism still served as an example after so many years.

His brilliance triggered a collapse as Pakistan lost their way in the chase. Eventually, South Africa won the game by 20 runs (DLS). Jonty Rhodes’ run-out is registered in the history books of cricket.

