WATCH: Naseem Shah shares an emotional video after his shoulder surgery

Naseem Shah suffered a major injury on his right shoulder on the reserve day of the game between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

Just a day before the start of the World Cup 2023, Naseem shared his video after the surgery from his official X, formerly Twitter, account.

Naseem Shah suffered a major injury on his right shoulder on the reserve day of the game between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. It was initially supposed to be a minor niggle in a muscle below his bowling shoulder, but the scans revealed shocking results. Naseem was first ruled out of the Asia Cup and then the World Cup in 2023.

It was a massive blow for Pakistan, as Naseem was one of their premium pacer in the famed pace trio. He has the capability to change the flow of the game with his bowling and can bowl in any phase of the game. This injury means he will miss plenty of action after the World Cup as well.

If the reports are to be believed, Naseem will miss the Australia series later in the year and the Pakistan Super League 2024. He had to undergo a crucial surgery to start his recovery process. The news about him is that the surgery is successful, and the road to recovery has begun for the young sensation.

Just a day before the start of the World Cup 2023, Naseem shared his video after the surgery from his official X, formerly Twitter, account. In the video, Naseem is seen wearing a shoulder bandage on his right shoulder after the operation.

Naseem Shah shares an emotional message ahead of the World Cup 2023

The surgery on Naseem Shah’s shoulder on his bowling arm was a success, and the photos and video from the hospital have been viral since the afternoon. He took to his X account to share a message for his fans and well-wishers, providing updates about his injury and the surgery.

“Feeling better now. I request that you all keep me in your prayers. Everyone was sending messages, including fans, and I told myself I'd respond to them after the surgery. Thank you so much. Also requesting you to support the team, and hopefully, they will make you proud,” spoke Naseem in the video.

Alhamdulillah, I'm recovering well. Your prayers and well wishes have been my strength. Thank you all for your support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1oQUgU2KdT — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) October 4, 2023

This message has come as a massive relief for Pakistan and its fans. Naseem is a young prodigy and has plenty to achieve in his career. He has the skillsets to take down the best batters in every format.

Pakistan will miss his services in the World Cup 2023. Naseem’s availability would have boosted Pakistan’s chances significantly. Anyway, Pakistan would hope their star player recovers as early as possible.

