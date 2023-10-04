WATCH: Rohit Sharma gives a cheeky reply when asked about the World Cup 2019 final

The World Cup 2023 is about to kick off, with all the preparations almost done.

On the eve, the World Cup captains of all the ten nations were called for a press conference, where they answered the queries of the journalists and shared their views.

Among the many questions, Rohit Sharma was also asked about his views on the winner declaration process in the World Cup 2019. The final in 2019 was among the best games ever, and it looked impossible to split the two teams. Firstly, the match was drawn, and a super-over was played to decide the winner.

However, things tensed further when the super-over was also tied. However, England were the eventual winner based on the boundary count. They had hit more boundaries in the match than New Zealand, and the rule stated that the teams finding more boundaries would win in case of a tie in the super-over.

The experts and fans criticised the rule after New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking defeat despite scoring as many runs as England. The ICC later changed the law, and now the super-overs will be played until a team doesn’t win. However, the rule is in effect after doing ample damage.

Rohit Sharma comes up with a cheeky reply on being asked about the World Cup 2019 final

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, answered plenty of questions from the journalists in the meeting hall ahead of the World Cup. However, he came with a cheeky reply when a reporter asked him about his views on the World Cup 2019 final. The question was whether both England and New Zealand should have been crowned joint champions after the super-over also tied in 2019.

Rohit, who has a habit of giving funny moments in the conference hall, was again at his usual best. He replied, “Kya yaar? Ghoshit karna, ye mera kaam nahi hai,” which means, “What, man? Deciding a winner is not my job”.

Jos Buttler, the England captain, could obviously not understand the conversation and looked towards Rohit Sharma with a confused face. Babar Azam, sitting beside Jos Buttler, seemed to be translating the question and the answer by Rohit Sharma in English to Buttler.

It was a light moment in the meeting, with everyone knowing Hindi laughing at Rohit’s reply. Babar Azam’s explanation was also a nice moment. The video of the incident is viral on social media at the moment.

