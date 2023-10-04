World Cup 2023: Star England player in doubt for the tournament opener

The World Cup 2023 is just a sleep away, with the buzz for the global event more than ever.

The World Cup 2023 is just a sleep away, with the buzz for the global event more than ever. All the teams are almost done with their planning and are busy providing the final touches. The first game of the tournament will be played between the defending champions, England and the runners-up, New Zealand, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

However, as the tournament is about to kick off, the teams are also struggling with the fitness of their key players. Almost every team has injury concerns, as they are missing their star players partially or for the whole tournament. The sides are trying hard to put their best XI on the field for as many matches as possible.

After all, it’s the biggest carnival of the sport; no team would like to compromise on the quality throughout the tournament. Despite all the efforts, the teams have failed to get their full strength on the field. Now, just before the start of the tournament, another injury news of a big player has come out to prolong the list.

It’s the English player who is in the news now for a niggle ahead of the tournament opener. If this English star doesn’t recover in time, the defending champions will face a severe dent. A call will be taken after the practice session in the evening today.

Star English player in doubt for the first World Cup game

Jos Buttler, the English captain for this World Cup, has broken surprising news in the conference room ahead of the first game in the tournament. He revealed that the star English player, Ben Stokes, has a niggle in his hip, and his participation is in doubt. A call on his inclusion will be taken after assessing his condition in the evening today.

Ben Stokes is already healing his knee and will play only as a specialist batter throughout this tournament. Now, another injury will certainly give England and the team management a scare. They would hope the niggle is not serious and Stokes get fit in time for the game.

Ben Stokes is among the most important players for England. He was asked to take his retirement back for the World Cup specifically. It shows how valuable he is, even if he is available as a batter only.

Ben Stokes played a pivotal role in England’s successful campaign in 2019. He won the Man of the Match award in the final, where he played a match-winning knock.

