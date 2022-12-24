'Single-handedly ruining WTC chances' - Fans furious at Virat Kohli multiple dropped catches in the slips in the Test against Bangladesh

Fans were left unimpressed as Virat Kohli shelled as many as four catches on Day 3 of the second Bangladesh vs India Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

 By CX Staff Writer Sat, 24 Dec 2022
Kohli
“Strange that no one in the commentary box chose to speak about it at length”

The second Test between Bangladesh and India at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka is nearing an exciting finish, with India limited to 45/4 in their fourth-inning chase of 145 by stumps on Day 3. 

Bangladesh, resuming at overnight 7/0 in their second innings, stumbled to 70/4 and later to 159/7, but eventually managed to finish 231 on the back of fifties from Zakir Hasan and Litton Das, aided by some crucial lower-order contributions. India could have managed to bundle out the hosts much sooner, if not for the dropped catches. Virat Kohli, the former captain, shelled as many as four chances in the field.

That his fielding position wasn’t changed from slips despite the missed chances prompted even more questions from the fans. Litton Das was given reprieves quite early in his innings of 73, as early as when on 25 and 49, helping the hosts add crucial runs on a deteriorating surface.

Here’s how  fans reacted as Virat Kohli multiple dropped catches in the slips in the Test against Bangladesh

 

 

 




More to follow ...

 

From around the web