'Single-handedly ruining WTC chances' - Fans furious at Virat Kohli multiple dropped catches in the slips in the Test against Bangladesh

Fans were left unimpressed as Virat Kohli shelled as many as four catches on Day 3 of the second Bangladesh vs India Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

“Strange that no one in the commentary box chose to speak about it at length”

The second Test between Bangladesh and India at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka is nearing an exciting finish, with India limited to 45/4 in their fourth-inning chase of 145 by stumps on Day 3.

Bangladesh, resuming at overnight 7/0 in their second innings, stumbled to 70/4 and later to 159/7, but eventually managed to finish 231 on the back of fifties from Zakir Hasan and Litton Das, aided by some crucial lower-order contributions. India could have managed to bundle out the hosts much sooner, if not for the dropped catches. Virat Kohli, the former captain, shelled as many as four chances in the field.

That his fielding position wasn’t changed from slips despite the missed chances prompted even more questions from the fans. Litton Das was given reprieves quite early in his innings of 73, as early as when on 25 and 49, helping the hosts add crucial runs on a deteriorating surface.

Here’s how fans reacted as Virat Kohli multiple dropped catches in the slips in the Test against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli dropped 4 catches and claimed one that he barely picked after one bounce - all at slips. Strange that no one in the commentary box chose to speak about it at length or question KL Rahul’s inability to replace him with someone else. #INDvsBAN — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) December 24, 2022

The difference between good and terrible slip fielders. Look at where Kohli's hands are even after the ball has been released: on his knees the whole time. Any edge and he cannot grab with 2 hands and he's always reaching for the ball. Schoolboy errors.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/i9p88YUllI — Arjun (@ajv6lfc) December 24, 2022

Iyer's hands are in the perfect position, and he stays low the entire time. This enables him to go for any catch with two hands and he can take low or high catches with equal efficiency. As soon as the batsman plays the ball, Virat gets up. Stay low and keep your hands ready. — Arjun (@ajv6lfc) December 24, 2022

Every single game, so tired of it. — Soham S Bidyadhar (@SohamTheRed) December 24, 2022

Even Rishabh Pant drop catches, Ashwin looks always lazy in fielding but people will target Virat Kohli because it gives reach to them on twitter. He is still the fittest and most energetic cricketer on the field. No matters what. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/PzJQNRr1Yv — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 24, 2022

We never thought we will have to make a Virat Kohli dropping catches collage! pic.twitter.com/vthyxGyxgR — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) December 24, 2022

If Kohli caught one he misses 3 catches.



He needs to work on his fielding more than his batting#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #Kohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VQg3m6SFz3 — Mohan (@mohan_thoughts) December 24, 2022

Fitness merchant Virat Kohli got 4 genuine catches and one half hearted chance and dropped all 5 !!



Respect increases for Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane who have been terrific in the slips for India — Kaygee18 (@Kaygee1803) December 24, 2022







More to follow ...



