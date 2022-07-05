Fans question head coach Rahul Dravid after India's third straight overseas defeat at Edgbaston
India’s seven wicket defeat to England in the Edgbaston Test prompted quite a few questions over their team selection and tactics, with the team losing its third straight overseas Test under new head coach Rahul Dravid, after back-to-back defeats to South Africa earlier this year.
Notably, India failed to defend totals on each of the previous two occasions too, with the seven-wicket margin staying constant.
Dravid, who had captained India during their last series win in England back in 2007, has copped criticism from several corners early into his coaching stints, with the team’s results showing stark contrast to what they were like under Ravi Shastri.
India had amassed 416 in the first innings despite being reduced to 98/5 on the first day after losing the toss, thanks to hundreds from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. They had England down at 83/5 late on Day 2, but Jonny Bairstow’s 106 ensured that England finished 284 - still 132 behind India in the first innings.
India managed only 245 in the second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara and Jadeja scoring fifties, setting the hosts a 378-run target. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley set it up early, but England slumped from 107/0 to 109/3 on either side of the tea break on Day 4, before Bairstow and Root took over the charge and were unstoppable till the winning runs were scored.
India lost the Test and ODI series in South Africa, and played a drawn 2-2 T20I series at home against the same opponents last month, before losing out on a genuine chance to register a Test series win in England. While India were somewhat dented by untimely injuries and illness to their key players including captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul, the sequence of results under Dravid’s coaching stint has left the team with more questions than answers.
Here’s how the cricketing world reacted after India’s seven-wicket defeat to England:
The ease with which Elgar-Rassie, Keegan-Rassie, Rassie-Bavuma, Lees-Crawley and Bairstow-Root have batted in the 4th innings in three successive overseas Tests...worrying#ENGvsIND— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 4, 2022
Since Rahul Dravid became coach of Indian team— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) July 5, 2022
SA chased down 240 in Jo'burg
SA chased down 212 in Cape Town
England have chased down 378 in Birmingham
From February 2007 till end of 2021
India never lost a Test when they had set a target of 200+ . #ENGvsIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/y72h7M9mw6
This is a total humiliation...this is why aggressive approach is important in test cricket but we have gone defensive since last November..that draw against new zealand was a starting of the downfall.— Archer (@poserarcher) July 5, 2022
I think dravid should bring the shastri vibe back. This is pathetic
Rahul Dravid has looked at the pitch in every break. And not performative either, but genuinely studying each blade of grass.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 4, 2022
(If this was any other coach I would make a joke that he spends more time in the middle now than when he played, but that is obviously untrue for him.)
Rahul Dravid hasn't even completed a year and India have lost three overseas tests already. #ENGvIND— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 4, 2022
Rahul Dravid since he became Head Coach:— Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) July 4, 2022
Removed yo-yo tests
Players got injured frequently
Lost series in SA
Drew a test in India against NZ
On the brink of losing this Test match defending 378.#ENGvIND
Really hope this negative line from Jadeja gets us some wickets else Rahul Dravid will have some explaining to do.— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 4, 2022
Ravi Shastri was much better than Rahul Dravid . Period! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nZhSfSXyjs— Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanh) July 5, 2022
BCCI removing Ravi Shastri to make Rahul Dravid Coach .pic.twitter.com/Hoh83pqSA0— Ro. (@RohanHere_) July 5, 2022
Rahul Dravid was given a lot of credit for India’s epic win in Australia (esp after Gabba). Then coach Ravi Shastri was ignored.— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 5, 2022
Now, current head coach Rahul Dravid has lost 3 out of 4 overseas Tests. Including a series in SA where India started favourites. #EngvInd
Don't be blind supporter— Ayushman Chakraborty ❁ (@Im_Ayushman46) July 4, 2022
Haven't you noticed India's performance abroad with Shastri and with Dravid
Just like the way we got thrashed in South Africa