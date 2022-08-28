Fans React as Hardik Pandya destroys Pakistan with his fiery Spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 encounter

Hardik Pandya was at his absolute best as a seamer in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup encounter.

The premier Indian allrounder ran through the Pakistan middle-order with terrific use of pace and bounce in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya was on fire with ball in hand in the keenly followed India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 encounter on Sunday (August 28). The Indian allrounder produced a fantastic three-wicket burst with exceptional usage of pace and bounce to help his team build inroads into the Pakistan batting unit.

The right-arm seamer picked up stellar figures of 3 for 25 off his 4 overs, ruffling the Pakistani feathers with some terrific bouncers that none of their batters looked comfortable facing.

Pandya set the cat amongst the pegions with his spell, finding the Pakistan batters off the hook on a rare track in Dubai offering the seamers pace off the hard length.

It was one of the better spells from Hardik Pandya the seamer, who continued to his inspirational resurgance as an allround cricketer in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hardik Pandya tonight - 3/25 in 4 overs.



