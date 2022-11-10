'Letting us down' - Fans react to Rohit Sharma's poor T20 World Cup returns

India skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor run continued at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, with him scoring a scratchy 27 off 28 in the second semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma failed to get going after India were put in to bat.

Rohit Sharma, the second highest run-scorer in T20I cricket and the only player with four hundreds in the format, has failed to get going at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Barring a 39-ball 53 against the Netherlands, the India captain registered scores of 4(7), 15(14), 2(8) and 15(13) in the Super 12s.

Rohit’s poor run continued in the semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, as he returned a scratchy 27 off 28, including four fours, before being dismissed by Chris Jordan in the ninth over of the innings. India could manage just 38/1 at the end of the powerplay, with KL Rahul falling to Chris Woakes for 5 in just the second over after Jos Buttler opted to bowl.

Rohit’s innings prompted quite a few reactions from the fans on social media:

