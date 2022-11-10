'Letting us down' - Fans react to Rohit Sharma's poor T20 World Cup returns

India skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor run continued at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, with him scoring a scratchy 27 off 28 in the second semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday.
 By CX Staff Writer Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Rohit Sharma failed to get going after India were put in to bat.

Rohit Sharma, the second highest run-scorer in T20I cricket and the only player with four hundreds in the format, has failed to get going at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Barring a 39-ball 53 against the Netherlands, the India captain registered scores of 4(7), 15(14), 2(8) and 15(13) in the Super 12s.

Rohit’s poor run continued in the semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, as he returned a scratchy 27 off 28, including four fours, before being dismissed by Chris Jordan in the ninth over of the innings. India could manage just 38/1 at the end of the powerplay, with KL Rahul falling to Chris Woakes for 5 in just the second over after Jos Buttler opted to bowl.

India eventually managed 168/6 in the allotted 20 overs, with Virat Kohli (50 off 40) and Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) being the chief contributors. Kohli struck four fours and a six in his third fifty in third T20I outing at the Adelaide Oval, before falling to Chris Jordan on the final ball of the 18th over. Pandya stumbled onto his stumps on the last ball of the innings to be dismissed hit-wicket, after having struck four fours and five sixes in an entertaining display.

Adil Rashid was the standout of England bowlers, returning 1/20 from his four overs which included the key wicket of an in-form Suryakumar Yadav, while Chris Jordan bagged two wickets.

England were forced to rope in Jordan and Phil Salt in their XI with Mark Wood and Dawid Malan being sidelined with injuries.

 

