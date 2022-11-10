'Letting us down' - Fans react to Rohit Sharma's poor T20 World Cup returns
Rohit Sharma, the second highest run-scorer in T20I cricket and the only player with four hundreds in the format, has failed to get going at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Barring a 39-ball 53 against the Netherlands, the India captain registered scores of 4(7), 15(14), 2(8) and 15(13) in the Super 12s.
Rohit’s poor run continued in the semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, as he returned a scratchy 27 off 28, including four fours, before being dismissed by Chris Jordan in the ninth over of the innings. India could manage just 38/1 at the end of the powerplay, with KL Rahul falling to Chris Woakes for 5 in just the second over after Jos Buttler opted to bowl.
Rohit’s innings prompted quite a few reactions from the fans on social media:
27(28) after what looked like an innings filled with attempted big shots.— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) November 10, 2022
Story of Rohit Sharma in last 5-6 months in T20Is.#INDvsENG #T20WorldCup
Rohit Sharma in T20 WC 2022— Sportz Point (@sportz_point) November 10, 2022
Matches :-6
Runs :- 116
Balls :- 110
Avg :- 19
SR :- 106
Flopped again when mattered the most 💔#INDvsENG #RohitSharma #T20Iworldcup2022 #viratkohli #SuryakumarYadav #hardikpandya pic.twitter.com/4hT4HAU6Ox
Can you tell me what Rohit Sharma was doing?— Lover Also Fighter Also (@FedererTitans) November 10, 2022
Rohit sharma's 0(1) would have helped india more than this knock pic.twitter.com/29DlpsnU8h— M. (@IconicKohIi) November 10, 2022
Rohit Sharma impressing the selectors for Test Squad selection with his 27(28) #INDvsENG #ViratKohli #TeamIndia— Bhavya (@BhavyaChandna) November 10, 2022
This opening pair is letting us down— Mr.A (@Abhishek___A) November 10, 2022
Indian openers in this #T20WorldCup— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022
•Rohit Sharma- 116 runs off 109 balls, Strike rate- 106🥵
•KL Rahul- 128 runs off 106 balls, Strike rate-120🔥
Combined- 244 runs off just 215 balls with gigantic strike rate of 113
What a performance by these academy beasts😍 #INDvENG
If Rohit wasn't Playing atleast 210— Shourya Mishra (@Shourya75121882) November 10, 2022
Why wasn’t the weakest link Rohit Sharma dropped @BCCI?— Schrödinger's Man (@PlatoBir) November 10, 2022
Kl Rahul nd Rohit Sharma shud take retirement asap.— Ami Tyagi (@dr_strrange_) November 10, 2022
India eventually managed 168/6 in the allotted 20 overs, with Virat Kohli (50 off 40) and Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) being the chief contributors. Kohli struck four fours and a six in his third fifty in third T20I outing at the Adelaide Oval, before falling to Chris Jordan on the final ball of the 18th over. Pandya stumbled onto his stumps on the last ball of the innings to be dismissed hit-wicket, after having struck four fours and five sixes in an entertaining display.
Adil Rashid was the standout of England bowlers, returning 1/20 from his four overs which included the key wicket of an in-form Suryakumar Yadav, while Chris Jordan bagged two wickets.
England were forced to rope in Jordan and Phil Salt in their XI with Mark Wood and Dawid Malan being sidelined with injuries.