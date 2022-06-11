Fans roast Kumar Dharmasena for poor wide call, praise Dasun Shanaka for stunning heist

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka produced a brilliant 25-ball 54* to snatch an unlikely win from the jaws of defeat in the third T20I against Australia on Saturday. The hosts were aided by a questionable wide call from experienced umpire Kumar Dharmasena.
Sri Lanka needed 59 off the last three overs, and they won the game with a ball to spare.

Having reduced Sri Lanka to 108/6 in the 16th over of a 177-run chase, Australia looked on course to complete a 3-0 series sweep. However, the current T20 World Cup holders were dented by a stunning counter-attacking blitz from Dasun Shanka, who rose from being 4 off 10 at one point, and scored 50 off the next 15 to lead his side to glory.

Sri Lanka needed 59 off 18, and first in Shanaka’s sight was Josh Hazlewood, who had figures of 3-1-3-2 at that point. The Sri Lanka skipper would tonk him for two sixes and as many fours to take 22 off the over, before taking another 18 off Jhye Richardson in the next over, with Chamika Karunaratne too, striking a timely four.

Sri Lanka needed 19 off 6, which became 15 off 4 courtesy of two singles and as many wides at the start of the final over bowled by Kane Richardson. Shanaka then went 4, 4, 6, before another wide sealed the deal for the hosts.

The skipper was thrilled at the result, and received lot of accolades for his heroic knock.

The tension got on to the umpires too, with the experienced Kumar Dharmasena making a glaring error on the final ball of the penultimate over. Richardson went full and wide outside off, and the ball missed Shanaka’s attempted slash to cross from within the tramline. However, the umpire signalled a wide, much to the fielding side’s disappointment, and received a lot of flak from the cricket fans.

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Australia put on a solid 176/5 after having opted to bat. David Warner (39 off 33) and skipper Aaron Finch (29 off 20) got them off to a fine start, before they stumbled from 85/1 to 85/4 within three balls. However, Marcus Stoinis (38 off 23) and Steve Smith (37* off 27), ensured that the visitors finished with a par score.

The teams will now face off in a five-match ODI series, with the first game to be played at the same venue on Tuesday, June 14.

Here are the details including the complete schedule and live streaming for Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022.

