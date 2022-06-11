Fans roast Kumar Dharmasena for poor wide call, praise Dasun Shanaka for stunning heist

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka produced a brilliant 25-ball 54* to snatch an unlikely win from the jaws of defeat in the third T20I against Australia on Saturday. The hosts were aided by a questionable wide call from experienced umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Sri Lanka needed 59 off the last three overs, and they won the game with a ball to spare.

Having reduced Sri Lanka to 108/6 in the 16th over of a 177-run chase, Australia looked on course to complete a 3-0 series sweep. However, the current T20 World Cup holders were dented by a stunning counter-attacking blitz from Dasun Shanka, who rose from being 4 off 10 at one point, and scored 50 off the next 15 to lead his side to glory.

Sri Lanka needed 59 off 18, and first in Shanaka’s sight was Josh Hazlewood, who had figures of 3-1-3-2 at that point. The Sri Lanka skipper would tonk him for two sixes and as many fours to take 22 off the over, before taking another 18 off Jhye Richardson in the next over, with Chamika Karunaratne too, striking a timely four.

Sri Lanka needed 19 off 6, which became 15 off 4 courtesy of two singles and as many wides at the start of the final over bowled by Kane Richardson. Shanaka then went 4, 4, 6, before another wide sealed the deal for the hosts.

The skipper was thrilled at the result, and received lot of accolades for his heroic knock.

That wide call from Dharmasena is the worst I've ever seen #SLvAUS — Joma Cooper (@JomaCooper) June 11, 2022

@ICC that wide given by Kumar Dharmasena needs investigating - never a wide and it has probably cost Australia a win #SlvAUS — Joma Cooper (@JomaCooper) June 11, 2022

Do not forget the contribution of Dharmasena. — Yoosuf  (@PlatignumWater) June 11, 2022

Dharmasena doing his things pic.twitter.com/nM84QeD15G — Rafay Awan🇵🇰 (@CricCrazyRafay) June 11, 2022

- Kumara Dharmasena's umpiring looked really biased towards SL in today's #SLVSAUS

1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's LBW was clear plumb but he didn't give it

2. Jhye Richardson's 18.6 was not a wide from any angle, still gave it



- Dasun Shanaka is a really good pace hitter — Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) June 11, 2022

Dharmasena offering all the help he can. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 11, 2022

The tension got on to the umpires too, with the experienced Kumar Dharmasena making a glaring error on the final ball of the penultimate over. Richardson went full and wide outside off, and the ball missed Shanaka’s attempted slash to cross from within the tramline. However, the umpire signalled a wide, much to the fielding side’s disappointment, and received a lot of flak from the cricket fans.

Shanaka is a world class finisher, played some insane knocks this year against two of the better T20i sides. — Dweplea (@dweplea) June 11, 2022

Shanaka just middled everything in the last 3 overs. Absolute masterclass ball striking, never lost his shape on any shot despite needing so many in the last 3. — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) June 11, 2022

Shanaka entered GOD mode! What! What was that! Absolute insanity! #SLvAUS — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) June 11, 2022

Dasun Shanaka Remember the name. Leading From the Front what a remarkable Chase by Srilanka. We want to see Dasun Shanaka in IPL and hope in next year IPL. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/oXDJGlhAhn — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) June 11, 2022

Still clueless why none of the ipl teams took shanaka🤷 — Phoenix (@Phoenixtweetz) June 11, 2022

Wow Shanaka . What an innings. One of the best you will ever see #SLvAUS — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) June 11, 2022

Thank you Shanaka. Hopefully the end of Roastedson in Australian colours. 🙏 — Sanket Singbal (@SingbalSanket) June 11, 2022

Dasun Shanaka's today's innings against Australia:-



First 12 balls - 6 runs.

Last 13 balls - 48 runs (369.24 SR).



Insane batting from Dasun Shanaka. pic.twitter.com/Mb00GSixEZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 11, 2022

Earlier, Australia put on a solid 176/5 after having opted to bat. David Warner (39 off 33) and skipper Aaron Finch (29 off 20) got them off to a fine start, before they stumbled from 85/1 to 85/4 within three balls. However, Marcus Stoinis (38 off 23) and Steve Smith (37* off 27), ensured that the visitors finished with a par score.

The teams will now face off in a five-match ODI series, with the first game to be played at the same venue on Tuesday, June 14.

Here are the details including the complete schedule and live streaming for Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022.