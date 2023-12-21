'Deserves the ban' - Fans slam Tom Curran as a video of his altercation with BBL Umpire surfaces

Tom Curran is suspended for four games after a dispute with the umpires over the run-up on the pitch while going through his training drills.

The reactions are out, with the fans expressing their displeasure over Curran for his mischievous act in a professional game.

Tom Curran is suspended for four games after a dispute with the umpires over the run-up on the pitch while going through his training drills. Initially, the in-charge warned him, asking him not to run on the pitch before the game. When Curran didn’t take him seriously and went to repeat it, the umpire stood near the stumps to control him, only for Curran to almost run over that umpire.

The video of the whole incident is uploaded by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of 7Cricket now. The umpire can clearly be heard warning Curran, stating, “Sorry, mate,” during Curran’s first run-up. When the English bowler prepared for his second run-up on the other end, the umpire just stood near the stumps and said, “You can run here (off the pitch), not here (on the pitch).”

The vision everyone's been waiting for.



This is the series of events that's led to Tom Curran's four-game suspension... pic.twitter.com/CRcBujbIl0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 21, 2023

Curran can clearly be seen doing it deliberately despite constant interruptions from the officials, leading him to a four-match suspension. It was the Level 3 offence by the Englishman and won’t feature in the following four matches, starting with Adelaide Strikers. It was indeed a weird gesture by Tom Curran and completely unacceptable.

He can later be seen arguing with the umpire after his second run-up, which is inaudible. Whatever happened was completely unacceptable, for Curran was intimidating the match official. Even if Curran didn’t hear the words told by the official, nothing can justify him running over the umpire standing in his way.

Fans react over Tom Curran’s unacceptable behaviour with the umpire

Lisa Sthalekar tried defending Tom Curran, giving the explanation that the Englishman might not have heard the umpire due to the announcements on the ground. It was a logicless explanation, for Curran could have at least resisted himself from running over the umpire. One of the commentators can be heard calling Curran’s behaviour “ridiculous”.

“Well, right or wrong, you can not intimidate an umpire in a physical fashion like that. That’s as bad as it gets in terms of physicality towards an umpire,” added the on-air commentator.

The video of the whole incident has garnered surplus traction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The reactions are out, with the fans expressing their displeasure over Curran for his mischievous act in a professional game. Most of them agreed that Curran was rightly banned for four games.

Some also demanded more severe punishment. A few of them also called out Lisa for his support towards Tom Curran.

Here are the reactions:

Why would you do this, Tom Curran! 🙄



Completely uncalled for. Deserves getting the 4-game ban in #BBL!pic.twitter.com/gVVRG3ia8B — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 21, 2023

The Sydney Sixers have absolutely lost the plot appealing this. This is absolutely mental from Tom Curran.



What on earth was he doing? We’ve seen some wacky stuff in the Big Bash but this might take the cake. Totally nuts. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/sV4LEVLfiC https://t.co/VGHycyk1el — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) December 21, 2023

The umpire after Tom Curran marked his run up for the 45th time, and continued to run on the wicket 😂



📸 l4ndomov



pic.twitter.com/FAWEDKNhVg — Cricket Shouts 🏏 (@crickshouts) December 21, 2023

Tom Curran will enjoy having Christmas off at least. Seem to remember him telling the Somerset crowd he’s expecting a bunch of presents? — Jon H (@127J_H) December 21, 2023

How can you even explain this behaviour? I have no idea. Either you have to be mad or high on something to behave like this.



And Tom Curran isn't some rookie. He is an international cricketer who has played all over the globe! A four-game suspension is nothing imo! https://t.co/wUot2g3pW7 — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 21, 2023

if I were Tom Curran I would be very embarrassed. also the running at the umpire thing is stupid. — worst girl (@iggigg) December 21, 2023

Sam Curran supported Australia throughout the World Cup, and here his brother Tom can't even respect Australian league and umpire. Shame. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 21, 2023

This is arrogance.Suspend him 4 the whole tournament. — SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) December 21, 2023

A player who has played international cricket must know the rules if he was not aware of the rules then he should has asked his coach or the umpire….The first rule we are thought when we start cricket is respect the umpire they are the official on the field… Intimidation or… — M Abdullah (@imall4sports) December 21, 2023

Ridiculous. Should have been banned for the remainder of this BBL. — M Asim Ameer Khan (@itsasimameer) December 21, 2023

Big ego. Brought down a peg or two. He won't do that again. — UkRandolph (@ukrandolph) December 21, 2023

Lisa Sthalaker trying to defend this is even worse, what a joke — Sean Ostayzen (@soosthui23) December 21, 2023

Can only assume that with this being the first time anyone has hung around to watch the spin, Lisa isn't keen on working this late and wanting to make sure it's the only time — Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) December 21, 2023

Four games was a gentle slap for this. What a disgrace. — Shaddo (@Shaddo410) December 21, 2023

Disgraceful. Should send him back to England and never have him here again. It really England, cricket behaviour — PaddyF3 (@F3Paddy) December 21, 2023

Sydney Sixers appealed against the ban immediately. However, Tom Curran will unlikely get any relaxation from the punishment. He deserves to serve this ban.

