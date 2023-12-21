'Deserves the ban' - Fans slam Tom Curran as a video of his altercation with BBL Umpire surfaces

Tom Curran is suspended for four games after a dispute with the umpires over the run-up on the pitch while going through his training drills.
 By Darpan Jain Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 18:59 IST
Tom Curran is a good player.
The reactions are out, with the fans expressing their displeasure over Curran for his mischievous act in a professional game.

Tom Curran is suspended for four games after a dispute with the umpires over the run-up on the pitch while going through his training drills. Initially, the in-charge warned him, asking him not to run on the pitch before the game. When Curran didn’t take him seriously and went to repeat it, the umpire stood near the stumps to control him, only for Curran to almost run over that umpire.

The video of the whole incident is uploaded by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of 7Cricket now. The umpire can clearly be heard warning Curran, stating, “Sorry, mate,” during Curran’s first run-up. When the English bowler prepared for his second run-up on the other end, the umpire just stood near the stumps and said, “You can run here (off the pitch), not here (on the pitch).”

Curran can clearly be seen doing it deliberately despite constant interruptions from the officials, leading him to a four-match suspension. It was the Level 3 offence by the Englishman and won’t feature in the following four matches, starting with Adelaide Strikers. It was indeed a weird gesture by Tom Curran and completely unacceptable.

He can later be seen arguing with the umpire after his second run-up, which is inaudible. Whatever happened was completely unacceptable, for Curran was intimidating the match official. Even if Curran didn’t hear the words told by the official, nothing can justify him running over the umpire standing in his way.

Fans react over Tom Curran’s unacceptable behaviour with the umpire

Lisa Sthalekar tried defending Tom Curran, giving the explanation that the Englishman might not have heard the umpire due to the announcements on the ground. It was a logicless explanation, for Curran could have at least resisted himself from running over the umpire. One of the commentators can be heard calling Curran’s behaviour “ridiculous”.

“Well, right or wrong, you can not intimidate an umpire in a physical fashion like that. That’s as bad as it gets in terms of physicality towards an umpire,” added the on-air commentator.

The video of the whole incident has garnered surplus traction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The reactions are out, with the fans expressing their displeasure over Curran for his mischievous act in a professional game. Most of them agreed that Curran was rightly banned for four games.

Some also demanded more severe punishment. A few of them also called out Lisa for his support towards Tom Curran.

Here are the reactions:

Sydney Sixers appealed against the ban immediately. However, Tom Curran will unlikely get any relaxation from the punishment. He deserves to serve this ban.

