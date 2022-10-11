'Siraj deserves to fly to Australia' - Fans want Mohammed Siraj to replace Bumrah in T20 WC team after Player of the Series showing

Mohammed Siraj put on a fine show in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday, to round off a highly successful series.

Siraj returned 2/17 from five overs in the third ODI.

After having gone down in a closely contested, rain-shortened first ODI in Lucknow by nine runs, India bounced back to register convincing wins in Ranchi and Delhi to take the three-match series against South Africa 2-1. While there were notable performances with the bat from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj stood out with the ball, bagging five wickets in the series at an excellent economy of 4.52.

Siraj bowled brilliantly with the new ball at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, dismissing South Africa opener Janneman Malan and one-drop Reeza Hendricks to help India reduce their opponents to 26/3 by the end of 10 overs. The innings never really took off, and was eventually folded out for 99 in 27.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav running through the lower-order, returning 4/18 in 4.1 overs.

All-rounders Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed too, bagged two wickets each, in an innings wherein no South Africa batter, barring Heinrich Klaasen (34), crossed 15.

It took India just 19.1 overs on a tricky surface to chase down the target, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan leading the way with a 57-ball 49. Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match, while Siraj, for his consistency through the three matches was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Siraj’s performance was especially looked at closely during the series, for he is one of the contenders to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. His fine showing against South Africa might just have pushed his case forward further.

“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence,” he said after the game. “I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award.”

Fans and experts believed that Siraj deserves to be in India’s team for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

For those thinking the ODI games were unnecessary , they might have given India their 4th seaming option in Siraj. An in form fast bowler to replace Bumrah doesn’t look bad . #INDvsSA #T20I #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup — Akshit Tyagi (@AkshitTyagii) October 11, 2022

Well done Siraj on winning man of the series. Quality bowling 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2022

Siraj in his first spell this series



1st ODI: 4-0-13-0

2nd ODI: 3-1-14-1

3rd ODI: 5-0-17-2



Also conceded just 18 in the 4 death overs in the second ODI with Miller still at the crease. #INDvSA — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 11, 2022





