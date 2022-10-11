'Siraj deserves to fly to Australia' - Fans want Mohammed Siraj to replace Bumrah in T20 WC team after Player of the Series showing
After having gone down in a closely contested, rain-shortened first ODI in Lucknow by nine runs, India bounced back to register convincing wins in Ranchi and Delhi to take the three-match series against South Africa 2-1. While there were notable performances with the bat from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj stood out with the ball, bagging five wickets in the series at an excellent economy of 4.52.
Siraj bowled brilliantly with the new ball at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, dismissing South Africa opener Janneman Malan and one-drop Reeza Hendricks to help India reduce their opponents to 26/3 by the end of 10 overs. The innings never really took off, and was eventually folded out for 99 in 27.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav running through the lower-order, returning 4/18 in 4.1 overs.
All-rounders Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed too, bagged two wickets each, in an innings wherein no South Africa batter, barring Heinrich Klaasen (34), crossed 15.
It took India just 19.1 overs on a tricky surface to chase down the target, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan leading the way with a 57-ball 49. Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match, while Siraj, for his consistency through the three matches was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Siraj’s performance was especially looked at closely during the series, for he is one of the contenders to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. His fine showing against South Africa might just have pushed his case forward further.
“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence,” he said after the game. “I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award.”
Fans and experts believed that Siraj deserves to be in India’s team for the T20 World Cup in Australia.
For those thinking the ODI games were unnecessary , they might have given India their 4th seaming option in Siraj. An in form fast bowler to replace Bumrah doesn’t look bad . #INDvsSA #T20I #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup— Akshit Tyagi (@AkshitTyagii) October 11, 2022
Well done Siraj on winning man of the series. Quality bowling 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2022
Siraj in his first spell this series— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 11, 2022
1st ODI: 4-0-13-0
2nd ODI: 3-1-14-1
3rd ODI: 5-0-17-2
Also conceded just 18 in the 4 death overs in the second ODI with Miller still at the crease. #INDvSA
There are doubts looming over Chahar’s fitness as well. Perhaps both Siraj and Shami are making it to the airport then.#Shami #Siraj #Chahar— Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) October 11, 2022
Man of the Series: Mohd Siraj .— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) October 11, 2022
Now frontrunner to be 4th pacer n 15th member of T20 WC squad ahead of Shami
Well #Siraj did well, he is fit, young, in form, no recent injury, lot of game time, perfect replacement for Bumrah. But, would still think Kuldeep along with Chahal & Ashwin can form the most lethal bowling attack down under with high bounce, will help pick wickets in middle— Testspecial (@TestSpecial) October 11, 2022
Siraj is all set to replace Bumrah in the coming edition of t20 world cup 2022. This guy has improved a lot in his white ball cricket and now he also has a match practice. Make him the 3rd seamer along side Bhuvi/Deepak and arshdeep. #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup #INDvsSA— Ayush Rungta(Honey) (@Ayushrungta22) October 11, 2022
Player of the series performance from Mohammad Siraj⚡.He has given a statement to the selectors to book him a ticket to Australia. Hope everything goes well #SKSviews— Suryaa K Sridhar (@Suryaa_18) October 11, 2022