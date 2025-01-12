News
Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025?
News
January 12, 2025 - 8:17 am

Key Fitness Update On Jasprit Bumrah: Availability For Champions Trophy 2025 REVEALED

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The pacer has been asked to report to NCA for rehabilitation

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to feature in the group stages of Champions Trophy beginning on February 19, according to a report by Indian Express. Bumrah was taken for scans during the third day of final Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney after complaining of back spasms.

The BCCI met on Saturday to decide on the squad for the upcoming England series at home and have also sought extension of the deadline (on Sunday) for announcing the preliminary squads for Champions Trophy.

According to the report, Bumrah’s initial medical report said he suffered a swelling on his back and was told to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation and is expected to be fit around the first week of March. The 31-year-old will spend up to three weeks at the NCA and most likely play in practice matches to prove his fitness.

The selectors are also mulling the idea to name Bumrah in the reserves. However, they have until February 12 to make changes.

Bumrah had previously undergone surgery for a stress fracture on his lower back in 2022 which saw him miss up to 11 months of cricket. He was the leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy with 32 wickets and was the shining light for India in an otherwise miserable 1-3 series loss.

Initially it was believed that Bumrah would feature in the final and third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12. 

The Champions Trophy is set to be hosted by Pakistan with only India’s matches to be played in Dubai. If Bumrah remains unavailable for a considerable amount of time, the selectors will look at Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to assist senior bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

India, who are in Group A, are set to begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2 at the same venue.

The first semifinal of the tournament has been moved to Dubai, but the final venue is yet to be confirmed. India had refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons.

Champions Trophy 2025
Jasprit Bumrah

