Selection Surprise as New Zealand Announces Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand have finalised their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the UAE.

The squad, led by all-rounder Mitchell Santner, is along expected lines barring the exclusion of a key pace bowler who has impressed in recent outings.

Ben Sears included as Jacob Duffy remains on the reserve

The biggest surprise in the squad was Ben Sears edging Jacob Duffy out in the final 15-member squad. Sears has been named in the squad after impressing selectors with a strong performance in a recent Super Smash T20 game.

Sears had been sidelined for much of the season due to a knee injury but made a successful return last week. This will be his first appearance in an ICC tournament, having previously served as a traveling reserve for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

He joins fellow seamers Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith, both of whom have been regular contributors across formats for the Black Caps this season. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson lend experience to the pace attack.

Sears’ inclusion sees Jacob Duffy miss out, despite his recent success in white-ball matches against Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old has 18 wickets in 10 ODIs, but was left out for the final ODI of the Sri Lanka series. Duffy remains as the reserve pacer should Ferguson be unavailable due to his T20 franchise leagues commitments.

The squad features a mix of seasoned players and newcomers. Spin bowling will be a key component of New Zealand’s strategy, with Santner leading the attack. He will be supported by Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, and a part-time option in Rachin Ravindra. The team has also brought in Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath as a specialist spin coach for the tour.

The batting lineup includes familiar faces like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Tom Latham. A major selection decision will be whether Will Young or Conway opens the batting alongside Ravindra, given Young’s recent strong form.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead emphasized the difficulty of finalizing the squad, given the depth of talent available.

“We’re fortunate to have a number of quality players, which made selection challenging. This squad gives us the best chance to succeed in the conditions we’re expecting in Pakistan and the UAE,” Stead said.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, featuring the top eight ODI teams, is returning after an eight-year break. New Zealand last won the tournament, then called the ICC Knockout Trophy, in 2000.

The Black Caps will begin their campaign on February 19 against co-hosts Pakistan in Karachi. They will also face Bangladesh and India in their group stage matches. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Before Champions Trophy 2025, the New Zealand squad will participate in a tri-series in Pakistan with the hosts and South Africa, starting February 8.

New Zealand squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Key Dates

Tri-Series Schedule

February 8: New Zealand vs. Pakistan, Lahore

February 10: New Zealand vs. South Africa, Lahore

February 14: Final, Karachi (if qualified)

New Zealand’s Champions Trophy 2023 Schedule

February 19: New Zealand vs. Pakistan, Karachi

February 24: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

March 2: New Zealand vs. India, Dubai

Semifinals: March 4-5 (if qualified)

Final: March 9 (if qualified)

New Zealand will depart for Pakistan on February 3, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the team in his first ICC tournament.