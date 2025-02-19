News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
varun chakravarthy champions trophy 2025
news
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Former India Wicketkeeper Surprised By Presence Of Five Spinners In India’s Champions Trophy Squad

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
varun chakravarthy champions trophy 2025

Former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik felt that India have overcrowded with spin options in their Champions Trophy 2025 squad as they gear up for their first match against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai.

India had named Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah in their preliminary squad for the showpiece event but dropped the duo in their final 15-player squad. Bumrah’s absence was unavoidable due to a back injury he suffered during the Sydney Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s spot sacrificed to fit in Varun Chakravarthy

Jaiswal made his ODI debut against England in Nagpur, but the Mumbai opener had to make way for Varun Chakravarthy who was mighty impressive on his India comeback with 14 wickets from five matches in the T20I series which India won 4-1.

Also Read:

India already had the likes of Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja who are all premier spin options. Karthik expressed surprise for adding Varun into the mix by putting Jaiswal in the non-travelling reserves list along with Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

“Five spinners, I personally feel, is a bit too much. They could have done with 4, I felt. And that’s where I do think it shows a little bit of, not confusion, which is probably a strong word, but not being very sure of what exactly to do because they announced a squad and then they added another spinner for an opener,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

India are likely to play three spinners with left-handed allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the fixtures and alternating between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun depending on the opposition.

Karthik agrees with Harshit Rana’s selection over Mohammed Siraj

Karthik, who has been sympathetic towards Mohammed Siraj being snubbed for the main squad, felt that Harshit Rana being picked up as Bumrah’s replacement is justified after his performance in the series against England. Rana made his ODI debut in the recent home series and claimed six wickets from three matches at an average of 24.

“Look, if you had to go with experience, then yes, Siraj could have been the ideal choice, but I thought Harshit bowled very well against England. What I feel is the Indian camp is very impressed with Harshit Rana. I think Harshit Rana was the debate, but I feel Team India backs him right now more than Siraj,” Karthik said on the Hyderabad pacer’s demotion to the stand-by list.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in their second Group A clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Dinesh Karthik
Varun Chakravarthy
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related posts

Rachin Ravindra is absent from the playing XI for this Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Karachi.

Why Is Rachin Ravindra Not Playing for New Zealand in the Opening Match of Champions Trophy 2025 Against Pakistan?

Rachin was hit on his head while playing against Pakistan in the tri-series earlier in the month and was ruled out of the tournament.
3:01 pm
Darpan Jain
After consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, Essex roped Shardul Thakur in for the County Championship 2025.

Does Signing Up for Essex Mean Shardul Thakur Can’t Be an Injury Replacement in IPL 2025?

After consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, Shardul Thakur got his reward as Essex roped him in for the first seven games of the County Championship 2025.
11:08 am
Darpan Jain
Shivam Dube took five wickets for 49 runs for Mumbai in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 against Vidarbha.

CSK Star in Revenge Mode After Jos Buttler Comments, Puts On a Show in the Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

Shivam Dube depicted his bowling improvement in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal fixture between Vidarbha and Mumbai, taking five wickets for 49 runs to keep Mumbai in the game.
9:39 am
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Azharuddeen is currently unbeaten on 149 in 303 deliveries, comprising 17 boundaries, to put Kerala in a dominating position.

Shashi Tharoor Praises Former RCB Talent for Crucial Knock in Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

He is currently unbeaten on 149 in 303 deliveries, comprising 17 boundaries, to put Kerala in a dominating position in the first innings.
8:44 am
Darpan Jain
RCB head coach Andy Flower on Varun Chakravarthy

This India Player A Prime Example of T20’s Evolution: RCB Head Coach Andy Flower

He said that Varun Chakravarthy bamboozled high-class batters during India-England T20Is
10:28 pm
Vishnu PN
USA

All Overs Bowled by Spinners; USA Breaks India’s 40-Year-Old Record by Defending the Lowest Total in ODIs

USA achieved the feat against Oman in the ongoing Cricket World Cup League 2.
9:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy