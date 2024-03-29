Former RCB, MI all-rounder set to make USA T20 international debut

The United States of America recently announced a 15 man squad for their upcoming tour of Canada. Ahead of the upcoming ICC men’s T-20 World Cup 2024, USA Canada will lock horns for a five match T20 series which is set to commence from April 6 on Saturday.

All the five T20 matches between Canada and USA will be conducted at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Canada. The United States of America squad will be led by the 30-year-old wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel.

Monank led the MI New York franchise who won the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket 2023, the maiden T-20 franchise cricket league which was conducted in the USA last year. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians player Corey Anderson has also been named in the USA squad who will be making his T20I debut for the country along with Harmeet Singh.

Also read: 'A load of rubbish:' Former Australia captain laughs at questions surrounding Virat Kohli's position in India's T20 World Cup squad

Unmukt Chand Expresses Disappointment over exclusion from squad against Canada

A few years ago, Former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand migrated to the USA in a hope to make it big in the country at the international level after being ignored by the Indian selectors. Chand was recently dropped from the USA’s 15 member squad against Canada and he openly expressed his disappointment with the team's selectors on a social media account.



Irony of life- I keep hearing people cribbing about unfair systems in place and the need for healthy changes but when the same people come to power, they practice the same unjust means too. It’s high time we bring the change within ourselves and stand firm for what’s right 🙏🙏 — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) March 29, 2024

While talking about the squad selection keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup and consideration, the USA team’s captain Monank Patel highlighted the importance of making team combinations for the tournament.

"With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, this series holds immense significance for our team. We have some new players coming into the squad, and these games will help us get the right combinations and prepare well for the World Cup," said Monank Patel.

USA’s Squad for 5 Match T20I series in Canada: Monank Patel (C), Aaron Jones (VC), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Reserve players – Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.