Former RCB Player Hails Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Signing at IPL 2025 Auction As ‘Bonafide Superstar’

Former RCB player Dinesh Karthik hails Rajasthan Royals’ latest IPL 2025 auction signing, Kwena Maphaka, as a “bonafide superstar.”

Dinesh Karthik is now the batting coach of RCB for the upcoming season, and Kwena Maphaka was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore at the auction.

Karthik has retired from Indian international and domestic cricket. He is now eligible to play in various leagues. In the SA20 2025, he will represent Paarl Royals alongside South African teenager Kwena Maphaka.

Karthik Hails Kwena Maphaka’s Talent

Speaking in the press conference, Karthik finds Kwena Maphaka an exceptional talent and remembers his good performances during the Under-19 World Cup where his bowling put a lot of pressure on the opposing teams. He notes that many teams strategized to simply survive Kwena’s initial spell, a rare impact for a young bowler.

“Kwena is one of those bona fide superstars,” Karthik said. “I watched him bowl in the under-19 World Cup. It almost felt like when you play against South Africa, that you need to get past that first spell.

“That’s a feeling not many bowlers can give. I understand it was at under-19 level, but the mindset for a lot of the teams who played against him was, ‘Let’s get through his spell and then things will change.’

Karthik emphasizes that Kwena can handle pressure and high expectations. This ability has fueled his progression from a promising junior player to representing South Africa in all three formats.

“So he’s handled pressure, he’s come with expectations, and it’s great to see him grow into not only a good domestic cricketer, but today he’s playing for South Africa in all three formats.

He was selected in the IPL when he was barely 18, which indicates more about his special talents as most opportunities rarely exist for an athlete at this tender age.

“At just 18 years old, he’s already been picked up in the premier tournament in the world, the IPL. Not too many 18-year-olds get picked up there.”

A Future Superstar for South Africa

According to Karthik, Kwena Maphaka is a special player. This can be evident from his bowling skills and superstar potential. Karthik says that South Africa has a rare gem and that proper development must be ensured for him.

“He’s a special player,” Karthik said. “You can see that in the way he bowls. He’s got the skill sets to be the superstar that I expect him to be. South Africa have found a gem, and they need to protect him.

Karthik told Kwena that he must ensure he is always fit. Because sustaining the speed will be of prime importance in his career and, hence, adopting a winning mentality each time he goes into the field will be crucial. Karthik also acknowledges that Kwena has already made a significant impact wherever he has played, demonstrating his readiness to excel at higher levels.

“He needs to learn how to take care of his body. The one thing that will happen as he grows is he could drop pace, and he doesn’t want to do that. So, how he takes care of his body is important. But, mentally, every time he gets on the park, it should be about doing everything possible to win the game for the team.

“So far, I must admit, he’s taken care of himself well. Wherever he’s played, he’s made a difference in that team.”

