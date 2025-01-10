News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Chennai Super Kings’ newly-recruited pacer Nathan Ellis had an injury scare during the latest Big Bash League fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in Hobart.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 10, 2025 - 9:00 pm

CSK Pacer Faces Injury Scare Ahead of IPL 2025! Collides With Advertisement Board During BBL Match

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He remained still for a while, probably shaken due to the severity of the blow, and the physio had to run in and do the primary process.

Chennai Super Kings’ newly-recruited pacer Nathan Ellis had an injury scare during the latest Big Bash League fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in Hobart.

Chennai Super Kings’ newly-recruited pacer Nathan Ellis had an injury scare during the latest Big Bash League fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in Hobart. The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 15th set when he tried to save a boundary and gave his full effort.

Tim David threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end, and it ricocheted off Warner’s bat, so Ellis ran to save the overthrow runs. He gave a long chase and dived right before the boundary, but the momentum took him into the advertising board, hitting his head ferociously.

He remained still for a while, probably shaken due to the severity of the blow, and the physio had to run in and do the primary process. After some time, Ellis stood and went straight to the dressing room to get further treatment and remained absent from the field for a while.

Also Read: ‘Still Using Drugs?’: Tamim Iqbal Gets Himself Involved in a Nasty Fight With Alex Hales During Bangladesh Premier League [WATCH]

Fortunately for the Hurricanes, the injury wasn’t too severe to rule him out of the contest, and he later came to bowl during the end overs. Initially, the blow looked nasty, but everything was fine as Ellis completed his spell, even though he was slightly expensive in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Thunder by six wickets

If we talk about the game, Hobart Hurricanes continued their winning run and registered another victory against a quality Sydney Thunder unit. Bowling first, they restricted the Thunder to a mere 164/6, with several bowlers stepping up with economical or wicket-taking spells.

Riley Meredith got two wickets, while Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, and Nikhil Chaudhary dismissed a batter each. They were off to a brisk start during the chase but quickly lost both openers – Mitchell Owen (13) and Matthew Wade (13). Charlie Wakim (16) also got the start but couldn’t translate it into a big score.

However, Nikhil Chaudhary (29) and Tim David (68*) stretched a decent partnership before Chris Jordan (18*) came to finish things with the latter. David was at his explosive best again and registered consecutive half-centuries to take the Hurricanes through with six wickets to spare.

It was their fifth win of the season, and Hobart Hurricanes now sit at the top of the ladder with 11 points. They have momentum and will look to keep going the same way in the remaining matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Nathan Ellis

Related posts

RCB IPL 2025 recruit Tim David slams back to back fifties in BBL

Back-to-Back Fifties! RCB Finisher Makes Strong Case for Playing XI Spot Ahead of IPL 2025

He has looked at his imperial best currently.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/01/2025
Varun Aaron

Former KKR, RCB Star Announces Sudden Retirement From Cricket

He confirmed the news of his social media handle on Instagram with an emotional post.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/01/2025
Dewald Brevis SA202 2025 Mumbai Indians discarded

Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Reignites Reputation Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 57 off 29 in SA20 2025 Match

News
10/01/2025
KKR Players Come in Support of Gautam Gambhir

KKR Players Come in Support of Gautam Gambhir After Manoj Tiwary Slams Him for Being a ‘Hypocrite’

Tiwary also accused Gambhir of stealing all the credit for KKR's IPL victories.
Indian Premier League - IPL
09/01/2025
Former KKR star Narayan Jagadeesan

Six Fours in Six Balls: Former KKR Star Who Went Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction Responds to Snub by Blasting 29 Runs in One Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He was with KKR during the IPL 2023 season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
09/01/2025
Mumbai Indians' Martin Guptill announces retirement

Former Mumbai Indians Star Announces International Retirement After 14 Illustrious Years

He played for MI during the IPL 2016 season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
08/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy