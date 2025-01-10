CSK Pacer Faces Injury Scare Ahead of IPL 2025! Collides With Advertisement Board During BBL Match

He remained still for a while, probably shaken due to the severity of the blow, and the physio had to run in and do the primary process.

Chennai Super Kings’ newly-recruited pacer Nathan Ellis had an injury scare during the latest Big Bash League fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in Hobart. The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 15th set when he tried to save a boundary and gave his full effort.

Tim David threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end, and it ricocheted off Warner’s bat, so Ellis ran to save the overthrow runs. He gave a long chase and dived right before the boundary, but the momentum took him into the advertising board, hitting his head ferociously.

He remained still for a while, probably shaken due to the severity of the blow, and the physio had to run in and do the primary process. After some time, Ellis stood and went straight to the dressing room to get further treatment and remained absent from the field for a while.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes, the injury wasn’t too severe to rule him out of the contest, and he later came to bowl during the end overs. Initially, the blow looked nasty, but everything was fine as Ellis completed his spell, even though he was slightly expensive in the game.

Nathan Ellis bangs his head straight on to the advertisement board trying to save a boundary..good news is he walked off and looked ok.. hope he is fine #BBL2024 #NathanEllis pic.twitter.com/Suo9BLp2L8 — $hyju (@linktoshyju) January 10, 2025

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Thunder by six wickets

If we talk about the game, Hobart Hurricanes continued their winning run and registered another victory against a quality Sydney Thunder unit. Bowling first, they restricted the Thunder to a mere 164/6, with several bowlers stepping up with economical or wicket-taking spells.

Riley Meredith got two wickets, while Billy Stanlake, Chris Jordan, and Nikhil Chaudhary dismissed a batter each. They were off to a brisk start during the chase but quickly lost both openers – Mitchell Owen (13) and Matthew Wade (13). Charlie Wakim (16) also got the start but couldn’t translate it into a big score.

However, Nikhil Chaudhary (29) and Tim David (68*) stretched a decent partnership before Chris Jordan (18*) came to finish things with the latter. David was at his explosive best again and registered consecutive half-centuries to take the Hurricanes through with six wickets to spare.

It was their fifth win of the season, and Hobart Hurricanes now sit at the top of the ladder with 11 points. They have momentum and will look to keep going the same way in the remaining matches.

