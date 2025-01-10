Back-to-Back Fifties! RCB Finisher Makes Strong Case for Playing XI Spot Ahead of IPL 2025

He has looked at his imperial best currently.

Australian big-hitter Tim David has been looking in stellar form in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), slamming consecutive fifties with the latest one coming during a match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder.

David, who was acquired by RCB for INR 3 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, made a strong case for a spot in the playing XI in IPL 2025 with his second fifty in as many games in the BBL.

28-year-old Tim David was at his imperial best as he smacked a quickfire half-century once again and reached the milestone with a gigantic six. Tim David eventually finished the match with an unbeaten 38-ball 68 and helped the Hurricanes cross the line with ease in their chase of 165.

What a way to bring up 50!



Tim David is a beast in the Power Surge 🔥#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/QbEehabSn7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2025

The explosive right-hander’s previous fifty came during the fixture against Adelaide Strikers where David blasted a 28-ball 62 at a bombastic strike rate of 221.43.

ALSO READ: Former KKR, RCB Star Announces Sudden Retirement From Cricket

Tim David in direct competition with English youngster for a spot in the RCB playing XI

Tim David’s current purple patch will definitely help him stay ahead of RCB’s surprise pick – 21-year-old English cricketer Jacob Bethell for a spot in the RCB playing XI in the finisher’s role. Bethell, on the other hand, has been struggling for form in the BBL which puts David as the frontrunner.

Plying his trade for the Melbourne Renegades, the young batting all-rounder has managed to score just 107 runs in six matches, with an average under 20 and a strike rate just above 100. With the ball, he has been almost inconsequential with only one scalp to his name.

Meanwhile, David currently ranks in the top 10 run-scorers list in this BBL season, having smashed 167 runs in 5 innings at a stellar average of 55.66 and a fiery strike rate of 185.55.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.