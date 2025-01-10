Tamim has now been handed one demerit point.

The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season was marred by a nasty and heated exchange between Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal and England batter Alex Hales. The incident happened after the match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal yesterday night (January 9).

A thrilling match ended in chaos as the Barishal skipper let his frustration show, turning the post-match handshake into a heated showdown. With Riders needing 26 runs off the last over, Barishal’s Kyle Mayers got taken to the cleaners by Nurul Hasan, who launched an unreal assault slamming — 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 to steal the win for the Riders.

Reports suggest that Hales made a face after the match that Tamim found disrespectful and was enough to push him over the edge.

Alex Hales also responded, escalating the situation further. Tamim, visibly furious, snubbed attempts to calm him including those from Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan and continued charging toward Hales.

The situation was finally diffused after intervention from Rangpur’s team director, Shanian Tanim, and members of Barishal’s staff, who worked in tandem to restrain Tamim.

Watch the video of the heated fight between Tamim and Hales below.

Alex Hales opens up about the showdown with Tamim Iqbal

Alex Hales, in an interview with Channel 24, accused Tamim of making personal comments by referencing his past suspension and allegedly asking if he was “still using drugs.” Hales expressed his frustration, emphasizing that matters occurring on the field should remain there, and referred to Tamim’s actions after the match as “pathetic.”

For the unversed, Hales was dropped from England’s 2019 World Cup squad and faced a 21-day ban after he was found guilty of using recreational drugs.

In the aftermath of the incident, Tamim Iqbal has now been handed one demerit point. Match referee Neeyamur Rashid Rahul confirmed the decision today morning.

The former Bangladesh skipper has also accepted the charges, eliminating the need for a formal hearing as he did not contest the sanction.

