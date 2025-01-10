News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Tamim Iqbal Alex Hales
WATCH
January 10, 2025 - 5:03 pm

‘Still Using Drugs?’: Tamim Iqbal Gets Himself Involved in a Nasty Fight With Alex Hales During Bangladesh Premier League [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Tamim has now been handed one demerit point.

Tamim Iqbal Alex Hales

The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season was marred by a nasty and heated exchange between Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal and England batter Alex Hales. The incident happened after the match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal yesterday night (January 9).

A thrilling match ended in chaos as the Barishal skipper let his frustration show, turning the post-match handshake into a heated showdown. With Riders needing 26 runs off the last over, Barishal’s Kyle Mayers got taken to the cleaners by Nurul Hasan, who launched an unreal assault slamming — 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 to steal the win for the Riders.

Reports suggest that Hales made a face after the match that Tamim found disrespectful and was enough to push him over the edge.

Alex Hales also responded, escalating the situation further. Tamim, visibly furious, snubbed attempts to calm him including those from Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan and continued charging toward Hales.

The situation was finally diffused after intervention from Rangpur’s team director, Shanian Tanim, and members of Barishal’s staff, who worked in tandem to restrain Tamim.

Watch the video of the heated fight between Tamim and Hales below.

Alex Hales opens up about the showdown with Tamim Iqbal

Alex Hales, in an interview with Channel 24, accused Tamim of making personal comments by referencing his past suspension and allegedly asking if he was “still using drugs.” Hales expressed his frustration, emphasizing that matters occurring on the field should remain there, and referred to Tamim’s actions after the match as “pathetic.”

For the unversed, Hales was dropped from England’s 2019 World Cup squad and faced a 21-day ban after he was found guilty of using recreational drugs.

In the aftermath of the incident, Tamim Iqbal has now been handed one demerit point. Match referee Neeyamur Rashid Rahul confirmed the decision today morning.

ALSO READ: Stunning Catch & Run Out: Pacer, Mumbai Indians Recruit Sizzle On The Field In NZ vs SL 2nd ODI [WATCH]

The former Bangladesh skipper has also accepted the charges, eliminating the need for a formal hearing as he did not contest the sanction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Alex Hales
Bangladesh Premier League
Fortune Barishal
Rangpur Riders
Tamim Iqbal

Related posts

Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner accounts for a stunning run-out against Sri Lanka

Stunning Catch & Run Out: Pacer, Mumbai Indians Recruit Sizzle On The Field In NZ vs SL 2nd ODI [WATCH]

The Kiwis left nothing to chance as they trounced Sri Lanka by 113 runs
WATCH
08/01/2025
Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder were involved in a heated moment on the fourth delivery of the 32nd over during the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

Babar Azam Involved in Heated Exchange With Wiaan Mulder During Record Partnership in Cape Town [WATCH]

The whole drama started when Mulder made an unnecessary throw in his follow-through.
WATCH
06/01/2025
Rishabh Pant hit an audacious six on the first ball of his innings off Scott Boland’s bowling to show what he is really capable of.

Rishabh Pant Hits an Audacious Six on His First Ball of the Innings to Unsettle Scott Boland [WATCH]

The deck is not easy to bat on, and batters need to be proactive, so Pant was trying to be positive, and he knows how to put the opponent under pressure.
WATCH
04/01/2025
Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft collision in BBL

Horrible Collision in BBL Match! Daniel Sams Stretchered Off the Field

Both players involved in the incident have been hospitalised with suspected fractures.
WATCH
03/01/2025
Jasprit Bumrah-Sam Konstas spat

Sam Konstas Gets Involved in a Heated Exchange With Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Captain Responds by Taking Wicket Next Ball [WATCH]

After Kohli, Konstas got involved with Bumrah this time.
WATCH
03/01/2025
While Virat Kohli failed in a similar manner again, he was vigilant during his stay and focused on everything.

‘You Got the Ball in Your Pocket’ – Virat Kohli Cheekily Helps the Umpire Find the Lost Ball [WATCH]

Amidst all the intense action, he shared a light-hearted moment with the on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat when the umpire searched for the ball.
WATCH
03/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy