Full player list of Mumbai Indians franchise in UAE league: MI Emirates players for International League T20

Mumbai Indians owned MI Emirates have announced their player list for UAE’s International League T20, with Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult and Nicholas Pooran being the most notable inclusions.

The 14-member squad features players from seven different international teams.

The Mumbai Indians owned MI Emirates at the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) announced their 14-member player list on Friday, August 12. The notable inclusions are Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult and Nocholas Pooran, each of whom has been a part of the MI setup in the IPL previously.

While Pollard has been an integral player for MI since 2010, having featured in each of their five title wins, Trent Boult starred in their most recent title win in 2020 in the UAE. Bravo played for the franchise in the first three seasons, while Pooran, the current West Indies white-ball skipper was roped in ahead of the 2017 season, but didn’t play a single game for the side.

Andre Fletcher, the swashbuckling opener is the fourth West Indies player in the list, which also features South Africa’s Imran Tahir and England’s Samit Patel, alongside young guns Will Smeed and Jordan Thomson. The list includes Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqui from Afghanistan, seamer Bradley Wheal from Scotland and Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede.

“I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’,”Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, was quoted as saying in an official MI release. “We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard, continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates.

“MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”

The MI Cape Town, one of six teams in the CSA T20 League 2022, which will coincide with the ILT20 also announced its five-direct player signings on Thursday, which comprise Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran.

MI Emirates squad for ILT20

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bradley Wheal, Bas De Leede



