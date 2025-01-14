Gambhir is already facing a lot of heat following India's poor performances.

India coach Gautam Gambhir is already facing a lot of heat following India’s poor performances ever since he took office.

To make matters worse, now a BCCI official has accused Gambhir’s personal assistant (PA) of not giving selectors any privacy and shadowing the Indian team everywhere in the recent Australia tour.

He expressed frustration and raised concerns about Gambhir’s PA using a car assigned to the national selectors.

The BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity, “Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can’t even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI’s hospitality box in Adelaide?”

The official also questioned why the PA was present in the breakfast area, which was exclusively reserved for players and support staff.

India has lost six out of the 10 Tests after Gautam Gambhir took over as coach

Since Gautam Gambhir took charge in July last year, the Indian cricket team has faced a challenging run, losing six out of 10 Test matches and a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The disappointing results have also raised questions about the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket, largely due to their dip in form.

Gambhir’s position as head coach has also come under scrutiny, further fueled by reports of a strained relationship with key players during the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia, which ended in a 1-3 defeat for India.

ALSO READ: Talented India Batter Set To Face the Axe for Champions Trophy 2025 After Opting Out of Vijay Hazare Trophy: Reports

As the team gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, it looks like a very uneasy Indian dressing room that is heading into the ICC event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.