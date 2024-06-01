'He Will Know How to Deal with Virat and Rohit:' Sourav Ganguly on Gautam Gambhir's candidature as Team India Head Coach

Sourav Ganguly’s endorsement comes amid growing support for Gautam Gambhir’s candidacy, despite no official confirmation of his application for the post of Team India head coach.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has recently expressed his views on Gautam Gambhir's potential candidacy for the position of head coach for the Indian cricket team. In an exclusive conversation with RevSportz at the Goa Fest at the Westin Hotel in Mumbai, Ganguly highlighted Gambhir’s qualifications and suitability for the role.

While Ganguly’s recent tweet about coaching was initially misinterpreted as an endorsement for Gambhir, it was actually part of a brand commitment. However, Ganguly did not shy away from sharing his thoughts on Gambhir when asked directly.

“I don’t know whether he has applied,” Ganguly remarked. “Has he? If he has, he makes a very good candidate. He is honest, understands the game very well, and has had success with the Knight Riders in the IPL. In Gautam, you have all the qualities you need in India’s head coach.”

The dynamics between high-profile players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and a headstrong coach like Gambhir, have been a topic of discussion. Ganguly acknowledged the potential challenges but expressed confidence in Gambhir’s ability to manage the team effectively.

“There is indeed a difference between coaching or mentoring a franchise and coaching an international team, that too a high-profile team like India,” Ganguly noted. “But I am sure Gautam will know it and is aware of it. He will know how to deal with stars like Virat and Rohit, and will surely adapt himself to the culture of the change room. It is not just about pushing your own thoughts. He will, I am sure, think and carry the change room with himself.”

Ganguly’s endorsement comes amid growing support for Gambhir’s candidacy, despite no official confirmation of his application. With the T20 World Cup approaching, the BCCI is expected to deliberate carefully before making any announcements to avoid shifting focus from the current team and coach Rahul Dravid.

The anticipation surrounding the new head coach decision continues, with Gambhir emerging as a strong contender, bolstered by Ganguly’s recent comments.

