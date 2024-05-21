'You should be batting for India at No. 5 or No. 6' - Gautam Gambhir wanted the star all-rounder to bat in the middle order

Gautam Gambhir was one of the best captains when he was playing, but unfortunately, he couldn't lead India for many games. The reason being, his captaincy career coincided with MS Dhoni, one of India's most successful captains of all time. Gambhir was a part of India's two World Cup wins, in 2007 T20 World Cup and in 2011 ODI World Cup.

During Gambhir's playing tenure, Ravichandran Ashwin also made his international debut. Ashwin made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Harare on 5th June, 2010. He soon became a regular member in India's ODI team. Ashwin played in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, in which Gambhir led India to a 5-0 series whitewash.

Gautam Gambhir wanted R Ashwin to bat in the middle order

Gautam Gambhir recently did a podcast with Ravichandran Ashwin on his famous YouTube show 'Kutti Stories'. During the podcast, Gambhir expressed his desire for Ashwin to be batting in India's middle order. He mentioned that India has missed out on using Ashwin's batting abilities to the fullest.

“I don't know where I had said it a long time back that you should be batting for India at No.5 or No.6, or maybe even No.4. That is one thing which this country has missed out on. They have seen your potential with the ball but probably haven't seen the potential you had with the bat,” the former India opener said.

Ashwin jokingly replied by saying that maybe he wasn't good enough with the bat in his younger days and has got better with time.

R Ashwin is a capable batter and has a fantastic record in Test cricket. Along with being a skilful bowler, he is a handy lower order batter in Tests with 3309 runs to his name in 100 Tests at a decent average of 26.26. For someone who bats at No. 8 or lower, it is a fantastic record. His batting contributions have been crucial in bailing India out of tough situations.in several games.

Ashwin also has 5 Test centuries to his name. Currently, Ashwin is ranked second on the Test all-rounders' list, just behind his teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who occupies the pole position. However, his record in white-ball cricket has been modest so far.

Recently, while playing for Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin has been promoted to bat at No. 5 on several occasions. He has contributed runs and has created an impact with the bat while batting in the middle order.

