'Never been a big believer in injury management': New coach Gautam Gambhir wants Indian stars to play all-formats

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was recently announced as the new coach of the Indian team.

Ahead of his first assignment later this month against Sri Lanka in an away series, Gautam Gambhir has made his priorities straight.

Gambhir wants Indian stars to be available for all three formats, a departure from Rahul Dravid's philosophy of having specialist players.

The 42-year-old told Star Sports in his first interview since being appointed as head coach, "I'm a very strong believer in one thing, that if you're good, you should be playing all the three formats."

Gambhir's comments were particularly hinted at cricketers who have been avoiding the longer format of the game, particularly Test cricket.

One prime example is premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The dynamic right-hander has not played Test cricket since September 2018. Former India batter and legend Sunil Gavaskar, for instance has also urged that players like Pandya should not only play white-ball cricket but also be involved in Tests.

Gambhir acknowldges the problems related to playing all-three formats

Gambhir however showed awareness, acknowledging the issues that can result while playing all formats - mainly injury. He said a player should not avoid playing a format because of the risk of injury.

"I've never been a big believer that injury management, you get injured, you go get recovered -- as simple as it gets. Injuries are part of a sportsman's life. And if you're playing all the three formats, you get injured, you go back, get recovered, but you should be playing all the three formats," Gambhir added.

India are currently touring Zimbabwe for which a second-string squad has travelled with VVS Laxman overlooking the coaching responsibilities.

Following that, Gambhir will take over the reins as India travel to Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from July 26.

