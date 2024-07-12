PCB to punish Shaheen Afridi after misconduct in training: Reports

In an unexpected turn of events, Pakistan's premier fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, is on the verge of being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

According to reports, Pakistan's star cricketer Shaheen Afridi misbehaved with the team's white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, along with other support staff members during the tours of Ireland and England as well as the T20 World Cup 2024. The 24-year-old cricketer is likely to suffer punishment if the investigation proves to be true.

Interestingly, Shaheen Shah Afridi is probably set to be benched for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The cricketing community has been affected by incidents of his conduct issues during workouts, which led to this decision.

According to the investigation, Shaheen Afridi behaved aggressively with head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, but the team managers did nothing regarding it at the time. The report also stated that no action had been taken for such an incident. Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing, and should the report prove true, Shaheen Afridi may experience consequences. The Pakistan Cricket Board appears to be questioning the players who created private lobbies. The coaches of the squad were also talking up the players' disciplinary issues on recent tours with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Also Read: Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq hits out at PCB after being sacked as selectors

Shaheen Afridi produced horrendous show in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

Despite playing in bowler-friendly conditions, the young cricketer had a poor campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024, taking five dismissals in four matches. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. lost the first two matches of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign to the hosts, the United States, and eventual winners, India. Despite Shaheen Afridi being the team's finest bowler, Mohammad Amir had been picked to bowl the Super Over in the match against the USA. The Green Army lost the game as a result of Amir's panicking under pressure, conceding up eighteen runs in the Super Over, seven of which came from wides.

Also Read: India unlikely to travel to Pakistan, Champions Trophy in hybrid model

Following that, the Men in Green fell by six runs to India, despite restricting Rohit Sharma and Co. to a modest 119 runs. Pakistan managed to win their remaining two matches against Canada and Ireland, but they remained one point behind the United States and failed to make it to the Super 8 round.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi misbehaved with coaches during T20 World Cup 2024

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube