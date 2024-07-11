Shaheen Afridi misbehaved with coaches during T20 World Cup 2024, PCB investigating alleged misconduct: Reports

The incident has prompted an inquiry into why disciplinary measures were not enforced despite the reported misbehaviour, highlighting the responsibility of team managers to maintain discipline.

Pakistan's star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi allegedly misbehaved with the Men in Green's coaches and management staff during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. According to an ANI report, it came to light that Shaheen Afridi was misbehaving with the coaches of the Pakistan Cricket Team during the whole showpiece event. Meanwhile, the investigation is right now in progress to figure out why the 24-year-old's unacceptable behaviour went unpunished by the management so far and what was the cause for such behaviour against the coaches and management.

The former Pakistan cricketer and members of selection committee Wahab Riaz disclosed the truth concerning the left-arm pacer's inappropriate behaviour with the coaches after he was sacked from the national selection committee that the Pakistan Cricket Board had formed.

Notably, just a day ago, Pakistan team selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were told that their input would no longer be needed for the national selection committee's setup, as the Pakistan Cricket Board went on to confirm this news on Wednesday on their Twitter account. Wahab was a men's team selector, and Abdul Razzaq was on the selection boards for both the women's and men's teams.

There is alot I can say but I don’t want to be part of the blame games . pic.twitter.com/mtp3h9KwtG — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 10, 2024



PCB statement follows Pakistan's early exit from the just-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The PCB statement follows Pakistan's early withdrawal from the just-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the Men in Green lost their opening game to the hosts USA in the thrilling super over. However, the side went on to show a great performance against eventual winners and arch-rivals India, reducing them to a modest 119 runs. Meanwhile, during the chase, Babar Azam and Co. fell short of just six runs, which puts them on the brink of elimination. Following the same, the washout between Ireland and the USA knocked the Green Army out of the marquee event despite their great wins over Canada and Ireland in the group stage game.

