A fresh report from PTI that makes a few shocking claims regarding Gambhir's selection as head coach across formats has emerged.
News
January 2, 2025 - 8:59 am

REVEALED! Gautam Gambhir Wasn’t BCCI’s First Choice As Head Coach for India After Rahul Dravid’s Tenure

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

As expected, the drama after the Melbourne Test defeat has been aplenty, with rumours and leaks well and truly out. The focus is obviously on big names, including the coach Gautam Gambhir, who hasn’t had a smooth start to his coaching stint in the longest format.

A fresh report from PTI that makes a few shocking claims regarding Gambhir’s selection as head coach across formats has emerged. The report says Gambhir wasn’t India’s first choice as head coach but a compromise since other options BCCI wanted didn’t work out.

“He was never BCCI’s first choice (it was VVS Laxman) and some of the well-known overseas names didn’t want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise. Obviously, some other compulsions were also there,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Maybe that IPL win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) worked in Gambhir’s favour, but he has looked listless in handling the transition. Barring T20Is, where his choices have been encouraging, Gambhir’s plans have been baffling, and most of his decisions have looked senseless.

Gautam Gambhir’s position wouldn’t be safe: Sources

The same source also claimed that if India don’t perform according to the expectations in the coming games, even Gambhir’s position would be under scrutiny. Clearly, a lot is brewing behind the scenes, and the relevant authorities didn’t take the defeat well.

“There is a Test match to be played and then there is Champions Trophy. If the performance doesn’t improve, even Gautam Gambhir’s position wouldn’t be safe.”

Also Read: Frontline India Pacer Set to Miss Sydney Test Due to Back Issues

The only way to restore calm amidst the chaos is by winning the final Test and retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which will ease things and help everyone involved. Anyway, this was always on the cards because India have won nothing since the victory in Perth and made too many repeated mistakes throughout this Test series.

The problem starts from the top, as Rohit Sharma’s abysmal form has exacerbated things for India, and even Virat Kohli has been substandard with the willow. Team selections and on-field calls have gotten worse with each game this series, contributing to this mayhem.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

