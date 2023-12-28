Herschelle Gibbs labels Temba Bavuma as 'overweight', questions place in Proteas squad

Temba Bavuma had to leave the field due to a hamstring injury during the ongoing first Test against India in Centurion, marking the second instance of such an incident in the past two months.

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has expressed dissatisfaction with the physical condition of Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. During the ongoing first Test against India in Centurion, Temba Bavuma had to leave the field due to a hamstring injury, marking the second instance of such an incident in the past two months. Unable to return for the entirety of India's innings, vice-captain Dean Elgar assumed leadership in Bavuma's absence and guided the South African attack against the Indian batting lineup.

This recurrence of a hamstring injury led to Bavuma missing some initial matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and faced criticism from Herschelle Gibbs, who questioned Bavuma's fitness and described him as 'overweight.'

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs called Temba Bavuma ‘overweight’ and also questioned his place in Proteas squad. Gibbs tweeted, “Ironic that the coach allows some players who are clearly unfit and overweight to play when he started off as proteas trainer in 2009.”

Temba Bavuma's fitness to be monitored daily

The former opener openly expressed concerns about Bavuma's continuous absence from play.

As Bavuma undergoes treatment, the medical team is conducting daily evaluations to assess his readiness for the ongoing game. Scans following his departure on the first day confirmed a left hamstring strain, casting doubt on his participation in the current test match.

Bavuma's recent struggles with hamstring injuries have been ongoing for the past two to three months. Despite prior complaints before the World Cup semi-final against Australia, Bavuma opted to play, a decision that attracted criticism for potentially jeopardizing his well-being.

In the ongoing match, India posted a first-innings total of 245 after KL Rahul's impressive century in 133 balls.

