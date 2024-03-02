SRH allrounder takes five-wicket haul in an outstanding spell

In an outstanding display of spin bowling, the allrounder's picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play its first match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

New Zealand is hosting Australia in the first Test of Chappell-Hadlee Trophy at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Australia have a terrific overall record over their neighbours and they are once again proving it right with an outstanding display with bat and ball.

Australia scored 383 in the first innings with the help of Cameron Green’s career best 174*. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 179, thanks to Glenn Phillips’ counter-attacking 71. As a result, the visitors took a 204-run lead, leaving a mountain to climb for the Kiwis.

New Zealand needed a spirited bowling effort from their bowlers. Matt Henry and captain Tim Southee started well, but surprisingly, it was Glenn Phillips, who ripped apart the Australian middle order with his wily off-spin bowling. He flighted the ball outside off-stump and bowled with excellent consistency of line and length.

Glenn Phillips celebrates after taking five wickets

Glenn Phillips has had an incredible innings with a maiden 5 wicket haul, finishing with 5-45 👏@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/yC6Jip4x2R — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 2, 2024

Phillips got Usman Khawaja stumped in the 27th over of the innings. A brief partnership followed between Travis Head and Cameron Green before Phillips got Head skewing a catch to long-off to start Australia’s slide.

The 27-year-old allrounder soon had Mitchell Marsh caught at short leg by Will Young. He went on to dismiss Alex Carey for 3 as the latter was caught sharply at short cover by Tim Southee. Phillips’ fifth wicket came in the form of first innings centurion Cameron Green who was taken brilliantly at short leg by Will Young for his third catch of the innings.

Australia lost 6 for 37 as Glenn Phillips became the first New Zealand spinner to take five wickets at home since Jeetan Patel in 2008. Phillips finished with 5-45 in 16 overs.

His outstanding display of bowling helped New Zealand make a comeback into the match, although they are still way behind. Chasing a stiff target of 369, New Zealand finished the day at 111-3 with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Glenn Phillips will have a crucial role to play with the bat on Day 4, if New Zealand are to give Australia a fight.

Telegram Group Join Now

Glenn Phillips will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. With less than a month to go for the start of IPL, his all-round form is a good sign for the franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.