Google confirms Star Indian batter as most searched cricketer in its 25-year history

India's cricket sensation has officially become the most sought-after cricketer in the entirety of Google's 25-year existence, as confirmed by the renowned search engine through a special video shared on its social media platform earlier today.

The 35-year-old stands as one of the cricketing greats, securing the fourth position among the all-time leading run-scorers in international cricket. Across various formats, the right-handed batter has showcased his prowess in 518 matches, accumulating an impressive total of 26,532 runs at an average of 54.36, inclusive of 80 centuries and 138 half-centuries.

On the evening of December 11, Google unveiled a video highlighting the most searched topics over its 25-year history, encompassing diverse genres such as sports, entertainment, politics, and viral trends.

The clip was shared on Google’s X handle with the caption: “If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch.”

Virat Kohli is heralded for his contributions to Indian cricket

While Virat Kohli emerged as the most searched cricketer, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal claimed the top spot as the most searched athlete, surpassing Argentina's Lionel Messi. Unsurprisingly, football secured the leading position in the "most searched sport" category.

Despite being 35 years old, Kohli remains undeniably one of the fittest players in the Indian cricket team. Numerous current and former Indian cricketers attribute him for fostering a healthier fitness culture within the team.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli further solidified his cricketing prowess by finishing as the leading run-scorer, amassing a remarkable 765 runs in 11 matches with an impressive average of 95.62 and a striking strike rate of 90.32.

