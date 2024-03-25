'Can't match Dhoni' - Injured former Gujarat Titans teammate questions Hardik Pandya's decision-making

Gujarat Titans scripted a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday (March 24) at Ahmedabad to start its IPL 2024 campaign on a positive note. While Mumbai Indians were in the game for large periods of the match, they couldn't hold on to their nerves in the dying stages of the match.

As a result, Hardik Pandya's debut as Mumbai Indians captain ended on a disappointing note and they lost by 6 runs. Hardik Pandya, who was the Gujarat Titans captain for the last two years, was traded to Mumbai Indians before the auction. He replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the team, which triggered the MI's fanbase. Under Rohit Sharma, MI won five IPL titles, which is still the joint-most with CSK.

Mohammed Shami questions Hardik Pandya's decision-making

While speaking to Cricbuzz, injured GT fast bowler Mohammed Shami criticized Hardik Pandya's decision to bat at No. 7. Shami was asked whether Hardik Pandya was trying to follow the template of MS Dhoni.

"Dhoni is Dhoni. You cannot match someone else. Everyone has a different mindset, whether it is Dhoni or Kohli. You should stay in the game depending on your skill. You batted at No. 3 and 4 in the last two seasons. You are used to that position. You can at the most bat at No. 5, but not at No. 7, " Shami replied.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary, who was also a part of the panel, felt that it was Sachin Tendulkar's decision to send Hardik lower down the order. Tendulkar is currently the mentor of Mumbai Indians.

"I feel it wasn't his call. In Gujarat, I feel, only two people were running the game, Hardik and Nehra. In Mumbai dugout there are some big names present. So probably they might have influenced him to drop down the order because they have invested a lot on young players like Tilak Verma and Brevis. Mark Boucher will obviously listen to Sachin. He will then discuss with other members of the team management and then decide," Tiwary reckoned.

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the entire IPL and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to the recent surgery on his Achilled Tendon. He is likely to make an international comeback during the latter stages of the year. Shami had a fabulous time last year, where he was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023 as well.

