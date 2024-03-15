Gujarat Titans star announces surprise retirement from Test cricket

He was a key part of GT's title-winning campaign in their debut season in IPL 2022.

In a shock announcement, a Gujarat Titans (GT) star has declared his retirement from red-ball cricket. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter revealed that his decision comes in order to prolong his career in the shorter formats of the game. He will retire from first-class cricket after the upcoming Sheffield Shield final.

Matthew Wade, who was a key part of GT's title-winning campaign in their debut season in IPL 2022, however, will remain available for selection in the national team in white-ball cricket.

Wade's last Test appearance came against India at Brisbane in 2021 after which he lost the place to Alex Carey.

Speaking via ESPNCricinfo about his decision, Wade said,

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white-ball cricket, wearing the Baggy Green while playing for my country remains the highlight of my career. Not playing the longer format of the game will give me an opportunity to get stronger, get in the gym a bit more and have some longevity in this format."

Matthew Wade to miss intial few games for Gujarat Titans

The left-handed batter will join Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024, although he will miss the first couple of matches as the Shield final between Tasmania and Western Australia clashes with the league’s schedule.

Wade has evolved his skills as a T20 finisher in recent times, showcasing his prowess during Australia's title-winning campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

His unbeaten 41 off just 17 balls against Pakistan in the semifinal at Dubai remains one of his most memorable knocks.

However, despite the success in the shorter format, the veteran cricketer acknowledges the importance of Test cricket and expresses nostalgia for the challenges it presents.

