Gujarat Titans Recruit Sherfane Rutherford Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20
News
January 15, 2025 - 1:14 pm

Gujarat Titans Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

On a difficult wicket on which the batters were not easily able to accelerate, he made it seem easy.

Gujarat Titans Recruit Sherfane Rutherford Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20

Sherfane Rutherford, a Gujarat Titans recruit who plays for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, demonstrated his form ahead of the IPL 2025 with a quickfire 40 against the Gulf Giants.

The West Indian Batter, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders before the IPL 2025 auction was purchased by Gujarat Titans for INR 2.6 crore.

Also Read: Revealed! Gautam Gambhir Reprimanded India Staff for Turning Up Late for Training Session in Australia

Rutherford’s Heroics Under Pressure

In the match against the Gulf Giants, Sherfane Rutherford came in to bat at number 6 during the second innings when his team was struggling at 66/4 in 12.2 overs, needing 54 runs from 46 balls.

On a difficult wicket on which the batters were not easily able to accelerate, Rutherford made it seem easy.

He slammed a quickfire 40 off just 18 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 222.22, and led his team to a comfortable victory. This performance will make his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans proud, since he is expected to play an important part as a middle-order batter in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Unlikely To Play Ranji Trophy Game For Delhi, Team Yet To Hear From Star Player

Desert Vipers Secure 6-Wicket Win with 14 Balls to Spare

Desert Vipers won the toss and elected to bowl, holding Gulf Giants to a modest 119/9, with James Vince’s fighting knock of 76* off 62 balls. For Desert Vipers, Lockie Ferguson picked 3 wickets.

Chasing 120, the Vipers started off on a wrong footing as Fakhar Zaman and Dan Lawrence were dismissed within the first two overs. Sam Curran (42* off 43) steadied the innings with an important partnership alongside Alex Hales, who got out after a 49-run stand.

Sherfane Rutherford then delivered a match-winning knock, blasting 40* off just 18 balls to guide his team to a comfortable 6-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Desert Vipers
ILT20
ILT20 2025
Sherfane Rutherford

